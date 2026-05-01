Italy's Guardia di Finanza has identified seven PV companies in Trentino suspected of evading more than €60 million ($70.4 million) in taxes and fraudulently obtaining more than €33 million in state incentives. The firms are subsidiaries of an unnamed German renewable energy holding. Italia Officers from the Trento provincial command identified the seven companies as part of a group controlled by a German holding active in the renewable energy sector. The solar plants involved are located in the Marche region and Sicily, Domenico Ventura, captain of the Guardia di Finanza, told pv magazine Italia. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...