Nebius Group N.V. ("Nebius Group" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: NBIS), will release its first quarter 2026 financial results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, before market open.

Nebius Group will also hold a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time 2:00 p.m. Central European Time) on the same day. The registration link to access the webcast and its replay will be available on Nebius Group's Investor Relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub.

About Nebius

Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.

Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.

For more information please visit www.nebius.com

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Contacts:

Media relations: media@nebius.com

Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com