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PR Newswire
01.05.2026 14:06 Uhr
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Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz: International Jazz Day 2026 Worldwide Celebration Concludes with Thrilling All-Star Global Concert from Chicago

Thousands of Performances and Events Presented in More Than 190 Countries on All Continents

CHICAGO, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 15th annual International Jazz Day came to a rousing conclusion with a historic All-Star Global Concert in the International Jazz Day 2026 Global Host City of Chicago.

This highly anticipated concert at Chicago's iconic Lyric Opera House featured over 40 world-renowned artists, including: Kris Bowers, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Till Brönner, Terri Lyne Carrington, James Carter,Emmet Cohen, Jacob Collier, Buddy Guy,Kurt Elling, Béla Fleck, Herbie Hancock, Christian McBride, Marcus Miller, Gregory Porter, Dianne Reeves and many more.

The 2026 All-Star Global Concert opened with a vibrant, four-part salute to the Host City of Chicago, with each performance reflecting the city's deep musical legacy. Dee Dee Bridgewater and Gregory Porter set the tone with an electrifying duet on "The In-Crowd," honoring Chicago jazz legend Ramsey Lewis. They were followed by Chicago native Herbie Hancock, who reimagined his crossover hit "Watermelon Man" by seamlessly blending its 1960s Blue Note groove with its later jazz-funk incarnation. The Chicago celebration continued with blues legend Buddy Guy-a defining figure of the Chicago blues tradition-joined by his protégé Christone "Kingfish" Ingram for a powerful take on his GRAMMY-winning "Damn Right, I've Got the Blues." Jacob Collier closed the opening tribute with a heartfelt homage to Quincy Jones, whose career was shaped in Chicago, featuring "She's Out of My Life" and "Soul Bossa Nova."

The evening continued with a stirring, choir-backed rendition of "Seems I'm Never Tired of Loving You" from Lizz Wright, followed by the innovative jazz hip-hop fusion segment "Funny Rabbit" led by Robert Glasper on piano, featuring Burniss "Boom Bishop" Travis II, Justin Tyson and DJ Jahi Sundance. Next came a radiant performance of "Antes de Ir" by Brazil's Bia Ferreira. Living up to its title, "Touch and Go," Béla Fleck delivered a nimble, exploratory performance that moved fluidly across bluegrass, jazz fusion, and classical influences. Dianne Reeves brought luminous depth to "In a Sentimental Mood," capturing the elegance of Duke Ellington's writing, while Kurt Elling delivered a soulful, swinging interpretation of "Dat Dere," a Bobby Timmons' composition associated with Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers.

As the evening drew to a close, a series of iconic jazz works took center stage. Gonzalo Rubalcaba led a dynamic performance of "Caravan", followed by Gershwin's "Summertime", presented with a nod to the transformative interpretation by John Coltrane, which redefined the piece as a vehicle for intense improvisation. Marcus Miller then paid tribute to his former bandleader Miles Davis with a powerful rendition of "Tutu". International Jazz Day 2026 concluded with its traditional finale, "Imagine," the enduring anthem of peace by John Lennon-bringing the audience to its feet in a celebration of unity through music.

International Jazz Day was celebrated in 196 countries and all 50 U.S. States, through performances, education programs, and community service initiatives.

In the Host City of Chicago International Jazz Day was co-chaired by Quintin Primo III, Michael Reschke and Andrew Pritzker with major support by Capri Capital, GCM Grosvenor, GRoW @ Annenberg Foundation, MacArthur Foundation, The Prime Group, and TAWANI Foundation. United, the International Jazz Day Global Airline Partner, provided air transportation and additional support for artists and educators.

About International Jazz Day: In 2011, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) officially designated April 30 as International Jazz Day to highlight jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. International Jazz Day is chaired and led by the UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany and legendary jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock, who serves as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Intercultural Dialogue. The Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz is the lead nonprofit charged with planning, promoting and producing this annual celebration. International Jazz Day has become a global movement reaching more than a billion people annually through performances, education programs, community outreach initiatives, radio, television and streaming, along with electronic, print and social media.

Learn more about International Jazz Day at www.jazzday.com and www.unesco.org/jazzday.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970857/IJD_Global_Concert.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2458428/Herbie_Hancock_Institute_of_Jazz.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/international-jazz-day-2026-worldwide-celebration-concludes-with-thrilling-all-star-global-concert-from-chicago-302760105.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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