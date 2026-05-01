Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Canadian defence technology company Juno Industries ("Juno Industries" or the "Company") today announced the successful close of its $12,000,000 oversubscribed financing of subscription receipts (the "Financing"), bringing in new capital to support the next phase of the Company's growth.

This financing round welcomed new Canadian institutional, VC, and individual investors. Juno Industries will use the funds to support company and team expansion, R&D acceleration, M&A opportunities, and the development and deployment of needs-based solutions for Canadian and allied national security.

"This round, supported by an engaged and mission-aligned group of Canadian investors, accelerates our ability to build the technology and teams required to establish Canada as a serious, sovereign defence power. We are pleased to partner with this group of investors and we are proud to broaden our work with the Armed Forces as we work to build Canada's modern defence prime," said Hunter Scharfe, CEO and Co-Founder of Juno Industries.

"Canada and our NATO allies are at a turning point in national defence and Juno Industries exists to be a leader of that transformation," continued Scharfe.

Last month the company announced the development of its Arctic-ready autonomous platform 'Polar Nexus', designed to fortify and modernize communications and enhance sensing and intelligence capabilities across defence and commercial markets, with an initial focus on the Canadian North.

About Juno Industries Inc.

Juno Industries is a defence technology company with a mission to re-establish Canadian dynamism by building a leading modern defence prime. Juno Industries is focused on developing and deploying advanced autonomous robotic systems, AI-native command and control software, and persistent sensor fabrics to strengthen Canadian and allied national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation. The company has released Polar Nexus, an autonomous platform designed to fortify communications and enhance sensing and intelligence capabilities in the Arctic and harsh environments. Juno Industries is co-founded by former Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and technology entrepreneur Hunter Scharfe. Learn more at junoindustries.ca

The Financing was completed in connection with the Company's proposed transaction with Trail Blazer Capital Corp. ("TBLZ") pursuant to which TBLZ will acquire the Company through the amalgamation of the Company with a wholly-owned subsidiary of TBLZ (the "Proposed Transaction"). The proceeds of the Financing are being held in escrow and will be released upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions. Further details related to the Proposed Transaction and the Financing are included in TBLZ's news release, which can be accessed via TBLZ's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The information in this press release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Financing, the completion of the 6:1 share consolidation by TBLZ, shareholder, director and regulatory approvals, and future press releases and disclosure. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of each of TBLZ and the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, as well as future results. Although each of TBLZ and the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, each of TBLZ and the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295386

Source: Juno Industries Inc.