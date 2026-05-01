Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Genehmigung für Tiefseebergbau seit 1980: Warum dieser Meilenstein für den nächsten Small-Cap-Akteur wichtig ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 14:18 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Green Cabbage Launches 'Harvest,' the Leading Agentic AI Platform to Drive Faster Decisions, Better Deals, and Smarter Spend

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Cabbage, a global leader in procurement intelligence, today announced the launch of Harvest, a secure, agentic AI platform designed to help organizations operate with greater speed, precision, and confidence, enabling smarter negotiations and improved cost outcomes.

Developed in close partnership with Green Cabbage's Executive Advisory Board and shaped by direct client feedback, Harvest reflects the company's commitment to building client-driven innovation that delivers real results.

"Harvest is a major step forward in how organizations access and act on procurement intelligence," said Eric Cunningham, CEO of Green Cabbage. "We built this platform with our clients to help them move with speed, operate with precision, and maintain the highest level of security while making better decisions and driving stronger outcomes."

Harvest brings together global market, supplier, and commercial intelligence across more than 50 categories into one unified experience, eliminating fragmented tools and manual analysis while enabling teams to operate with speed, precision, and confidence.

"At its core, Harvest is about turning complex data into immediate, actionable insight," said Chris Cortese, CTO of Green Cabbage. "We've embedded AI in a way that is not only powerful, but practical, helping teams get to answers instantly while maintaining the highest levels of security."

The platform introduces a new standard for procurement technology by combining advanced AI with deep domain expertise, giving organizations the clarity needed to negotiate more effectively and drive measurable savings.

"Everything in Harvest was designed with the end user in mind," said Bennett Falck, Head of Product at Green Cabbage. "From how quickly you can access insights to how confidently you can act on them, this platform is built to simplify complexity and improve outcomes at every stage."

Key Capabilities Include:

  • Audio MITs: On-demand audio summaries of reports in multiple languages and voices, enabling users to access insights anytime, anywhere

  • Globalization: Fully localized platform supporting multiple languages and 120+ currencies for seamless global operations

  • Supplier Org Intelligence: Visibility into key decision-makers across suppliers to improve engagement and negotiation strategy

  • Terms Optimizer: Data-backed benchmarks and trade-off analysis to guide more effective negotiations

  • Harlee & Harvee Chat: AI-powered agents that deliver instant, conversational insights across contracts, suppliers, and market intelligence

Harvest is built with enterprise-grade security and designed to help organizations across the globe reduce time to insight, improve negotiation outcomes, and drive meaningful cost savings.

The platform is now available globally.

For more information, visit https://greencabbage.com/harvest-overview/

About Green Cabbage
Green Cabbage, Inc. is the global leader in Procurement Intelligence, addressing Technology, Third-Party Labor, Marketing, Travel & Expense and AI spend through our Harvest Platform.

Green Cabbage delivers Real, Tangible Outcomes with Market, Commercial, and Supplier Intelligence in as little as 24 hours. Green Cabbage services 2600+ clients across the globe in Enterprise, Mid-Market, Private Equity, and Consulting Firms. From pricing strategy and licensing to negotiation, audit defense, legal advisory, training and more.

Visit Green Cabbage: greencabbage.com

Contact:
Alex Fochler
alex.fochler@green-cabbage.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2966418/Harvest_Graphic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2718201/Green_Cabbage_updated_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/green-cabbage-launches-harvest-the-leading-agentic-ai-platform-to-drive-faster-decisions-better-deals-and-smarter-spend-302760115.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.