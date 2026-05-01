SETO Holdings, Inc.: SETO Holdings Subsidiary Shinju Japanese Whisky Joins FullScale Marketplace to Expand Creator-Led Commerce and Digital Distribution

Groundbreaking Japanese whisky brand now accessible to creators through a performance-driven digital commerce platform

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Seto Holdings, Inc. (OTCID:SETO) ("SETO" or the "Company"), a publicly traded, vertically integrated beverage platform, today announced that its subsidiary, Shinju Spirits, Inc., the company behind Shinju Japanese Whisky , has entered into a strategic partnership with FullScale , a digital engagement and creator commerce platform designed to connect premium brands with high-performing creators.

Through this partnership, Shinju becomes an active brand partner within the FullScale Marketplace, enabling creators to seamlessly integrate the brand into authentic content, drive measurable engagement, and participate directly in revenue generation.

This collaboration represents a strategic expansion of Shinju's digital and direct-to-consumer capabilities, aligning with broader initiatives under SETO Holdings, Inc. to build a vertically integrated, technology-enabled beverage platform.

A Scalable "Creators Meet Commerce" Model

FullScale's platform is built around a performance-based ecosystem where creators and brands collaborate through trackable campaigns, unlocking new distribution channels beyond traditional retail and on-premise models.

By joining the marketplace, Shinju enables:

Authentic brand placement across creator-driven content ecosystems

Performance-based revenue participation tied to measurable outcomes

Scalable digital distribution aligned with evolving consumer behavior

Direct engagement with next-generation whisky consumers

Leadership Perspectives

"Digital engagement is no longer a marketing layer-it's a core distribution channel," said Janon Costley, Founder and CEO of Shinju Spirits, Inc. "This partnership with FullScale positions Shinju at the intersection of culture, commerce, and content - where modern spirits brands are built and scaled."

Strategic Implications

This partnership reinforces Shinju's positioning within a broader shift toward:

Creator-led commerce as a distribution channel

Performance marketing tied directly to revenue

Platform-driven brand scaling beyond legacy retail constraints

As consumer discovery continues to migrate toward digital ecosystems, Shinju's integration into FullScale provides a framework for repeatable, data-driven growth across multiple markets.

This announcement follows the Company's previously disclosed digital strategy initiative, reinforcing SETO's focus on building technology-enabled distribution and consumer engagement capabilities across its brand portfolio. The Company expects to continue expanding its digital infrastructure and brand activation capabilities through additional platform development and brand launches.

About FullScale

FullScale is a digital marketplace that connects premium brands with vetted creators to drive authentic engagement, measurable performance, and revenue-generating brand partnerships. The platform enables scalable creator-led commerce through integrated campaign management, analytics, and monetization tools.

About Shinju Japanese Whisky

Shinju Whisky is a groundbreaking Japanese whisky produced from pristine alpine water , double distilled and blended to deliver a smooth, approachable profile for a global audience.

As the first Black-founded and led Japanese Whisky brand, Shinju is focused on expanding access, redefining norms by engaging and inviting a more diverse and modern whisky consumer to the category.

The brand is currently available in major retailers such as Total Wine & More, BevMax, as well as directly through the brand's e-commerce platform, www.shinjuwhisky.com .

About SETO Holdings, Inc.

A Gateway for Global Spirits, Innovation & Shareholder Value

SETO Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTCID:SETO), vertically integrated total beverage platform redefining the future of premium beverages through cultural relevance, vertical integration, and digital innovation. Guided by its mission to "Own the Spirit", SETO merges production, distribution, marketing, technology, and capital markets into a unified engine for scalable brand growth for under-valued companies and founders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, consumer demand, execution of strategic initiatives, and other risks detailed in public filings. Shinju Spirits, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Media & Partnership Inquiries

IR@seto-holdings.com

info@shinjuwhisky.com

Websites

Shinju - www.Shinjuwhisky.com

FullScale - gofullscale.co

Seto Holdings, Inc - www.seto-holdings.com

SOURCE: SETO Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/seto-holdings-subsidiary-shinju-japanese-whisky-joins-fullscale-market-1162757