Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Nova Pacific Metals Corp. (CSE: NVPC) (OTCQB: NVPCF) (FSE: YQ10) (WKN: A40GFH) ("Nova Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") soil geochemistry survey completed over the Lady Grid area of the Company's Lara Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

Highlights include:

Multiple anomalous zones have been identified within the Lady Grid, a previously under-explored area of the Lara Project.

A priority gold-copper-silver anomaly with associated arsenic and molybdenum has been identified in the northeast part of the grid. This anomaly is interpreted to extend approximately 700 metres north-south by at least 1,000 metres east-west and remains open to the east.

The size and characteristics of this anomaly may indicate a different type of mineralization than that of the Coronation deposit.

A second copper-cadmium-nickel-uranium anomaly has been interpreted over a minimum strike length of approximately 1,600 metres and remains open in both directions.

Recommended follow-up work includes prospecting and extension of the MMI grid to the east and south.

Sam Eskandari, CEO of Nova Pacific, commented, "The Lady Grid MMI results have identified a compelling new anomalous area outside the Coronation deposit and highlight the broader exploration potential of the Lara Project. These results provide additional targets for follow-up work in an area that has seen relatively limited exploration and support the Company's strategy of advancing Lara beyond the current resource footprint."

As announced by the Company on March 17, 2026, the Coronation Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) represents one of several mineralized zones identified on the Lara Project and establishes a meaningful near-surface Mineral Resource whose scale and geometry support further technical evaluation. Nova Pacific believes that the broader resource base at Lara may be expanded through exploration of additional zones across the property.





Figure 1. MMI Sampling zone in relation to the 2025 diamond drilling area at the Coronation

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MMI Survey Results

The Lady Grid survey tested an area separate from the Coronation deposit of the Lara Project. The results (Figures 2 and 3) indicate anomalous responses in many of the same metals observed in earlier MMI work over Coronation, although the element relationships differ.

The principal anomaly identified by the survey is a gold-copper-silver anomaly with associated arsenic and molybdenum in the northeast part of the grid. This anomaly is interpreted to measure approximately 700 metres in a north-south direction by at least 1,000 metres in an east-west direction and remains open to the east. The size and characteristics of the anomaly suggest that the causative source may be a form of mineralization other than Coronation-type VMS, possibly a large-tonnage, low-grade type such as porphyry copper. However, the characteristics suggest that more than one causative source may be contributing to the anomaly. The silver part of this anomaly extends beyond its boundary in a west-northwest direction for a minimum length of 2,000 metres.

A second feature of exploration interest is a copper-cadmium-nickel-uranium anomaly that trends north-northeast through the broader anomalous area. This feature is interpreted to average approximately 150 metres in width and to extend for at least 1,600 metres.

The Company notes that MMI soil anomalies are indirect geochemical responses and further work is required to determine their source and geological significance.

Next Steps

Based on the interpretation completed to date, recommended next steps include prospecting over the principal anomalous areas and extending the MMI soil survey to the east and south to better define the extent of the main anomalies.

Sampling and Analytical Details

The Lady Grid MMI soil survey was completed in late 2025 on a grid with sample stations spaced at 50 metres on lines spaced 100 metres apart. A total of 712 soil samples were submitted to SGS Canada Inc. in Burnaby, British Columbia, under the LaraMMI_001 order series for analysis using the Mobile Metal Ion standard package (GE_MMIM). SGS Burnaby is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory.

MMI is a high-resolution soil geochemistry method designed to detect mobile metal ions migrating to surface from buried mineralization. MMI results are exploration vectors only and do not confirm the presence of an economic mineral deposit.

Coronation Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate

Additionally, the Company announces that the independent NI 43-101 technical report supporting the Mineral Resource estimate for the Coronation deposit at the Lara Project, as previously announced on March 17, 2026, has now been filed and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Mark, P.Geo., of Geotronics Consulting Inc., who is a director of Nova Pacific and a "qualified person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Rights of Indigenous Communities

Nova Pacific recognizes the inherent rights of all Indigenous Peoples of Canada and is committed to early, meaningful, and respectful engagement with First Nations communities. The Company acknowledges that its Lara Project is located on the Traditional, Ancestral, and Unceded Territories of the Hul'qumi'num Treaty Group, a politically unified group representing six Hul'qumi'num-speaking First Nations: Cowichan, Stz'uminus, Penelakut, Lyackson, Halalt, and Lake Cowichan.

Nova Pacific pursues early consultation and meaningful engagement with First Nations communities to ensure that the Company's mineral exploration and development activities are aligned with local priorities, values, and cultural protocols, while optimizing opportunities for collaboration. In particular, the Company seeks to establish mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous groups within whose traditional territories the Company's projects are located. All work programs are carefully planned to achieve high levels of environmental and social performance, while advancing reconciliation and economic opportunities within Indigenous communities.

About Nova Pacific

Nova Pacific Metals Corp. is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing the Lara VMS Project on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Lara Project, which hosts a Mineral Resource enriched with critical and precious metals and is strategically located near key infrastructure. Nova Pacific's strategy includes exploration drilling, technical studies, and systematic evaluation of the broader property to support future resource growth and project advancement. The Company is committed to creating value for its shareholders while supporting environmental responsibility and strong community relationships.

For additional information, please visit: www.novapacificmetals.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Sam Eskandari, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the matters referenced herein and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's exploration plans. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information.

Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; statements regarding the MRE; the reasonable prospects of eventual economic extraction; statements regarding field programs planned for later this year and next; exploration and mine development plans; statements regarding regional exploration potential and the ability to develop exploration targets, drill targets, and define mineral resources; and the establishment of mutually beneficial partnerships with Indigenous communities. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, uncertainties inherent in Mineral Resource estimates; the fact that Mineral Resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability; the lack of certainty regarding the conversion of Mineral Resources into mineral reserves; uncertainties related to geological continuity, grade distribution, and the extent of mineralization; assumptions used in metal equivalency calculations, metal prices, recoveries, and costs; risks that historical drilling data may be incomplete, inaccurate, or insufficient to support future work; risks that the compilation, organization, or digitization of historical datasets may not be completed in a timely manner or may not provide useful information; risks that field programs may be reduced, delayed, or may not proceed as planned; metallurgical uncertainties; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental, or other project approvals; political risks; inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations and other Indigenous peoples; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Any references to nearby projects, properties, or mines are provided for regional context only, and mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Lara Project. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.





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Source: Nova Pacific Metals Corp.