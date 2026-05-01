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PR Newswire
01.05.2026 15:00 Uhr
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Artemis II Crew to Take Part in 'Bell Moment' at NYSE

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 1st

  • Equities are little changed Friday morning after the S&P 500 closed above 7,200 for the first time and clinched its best month since November 2020.
  • Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Apple beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines, with outgoing CEO Tim Cook calling iPhone sales 'extraordinary.'
  • BNY (NYSE: BK) has invested in sovereign AI platform Domyn to bolster financial AI goals, with executives joining NYSE Live to share details.
  • The astronauts from the historic Artemis II mission will be at the NYSE today and join Kristen Scholer for a 'Bell Moment.'

Opening Bell
KKR (NYSE: KKR) celebrates its 50th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell
Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) celebrates National Investing Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970889/NSYE_Content_Update_May_1.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970888/NYSE_NASA_Celebrate_Artemis_II.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5949159/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-artemis-ii-crew-to-take-part-in-bell-moment-at-nyse-302760131.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.