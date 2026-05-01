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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Formerra Appoints Matt Borowiec as Chief Commercial Officer

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Formerra, a leading distributor of performance materials, today announced the appointment of Matt Borowiec as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Borowiec will lead the company's commercial organization to support continued growth and global expansion while strengthening sales execution and customer success.

Borowiec is a seasoned executive with over 25 years' experience in operations, commercial and P&L roles across resin manufacturing, specialty compounding, and distribution, including leadership roles at GE Plastics, PolyOne (now Avient), Transcendia, Celanese, and Kinsley Group. With this background, he is well positioned to lead Formerra's commercial strategy at this important time in the company's evolution.

"Matt brings a unique combination of producer-side and distribution experience that positions him well to strengthen alignment between our suppliers, customers, and commercial teams," said Tom Kelly, Chief Executive Officer at Formerra. "His customer-centric mindset, informed perspective, and hands-on leadership style will help accelerate our commercial performance and support Formerra's continued progress."

In his role as CCO, Borowiec will focus on enabling the commercial organization to perform at an elevated level by reinforcing sales effectiveness and consistency, while prioritizing customer needs and supplier collaboration.

About Formerra

Formerra is a preeminent distributor of engineered materials, connecting the world's leading polymer producers with thousands of OEMs and brand owners across healthcare, consumer, industrial, and mobility markets. Powered by technical and commercial expertise, it brings a distinctive combination of portfolio depth, supply chain strength, industry knowledge, service, leading e-commerce capabilities, and ingenuity. The experienced Formerra team helps customers across multiple industries to design, select, process, and develop products in new and better ways - driving improved performance, productivity, reliability, and sustainability. To learn more, visit www.formerra.com.

Media Contact

Jackie Morris
Marketing Communications Manager, Formerra
jackie.morris@formerra.com
+1 630-972-3144

SOURCE: Formerra



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/formerra-appoints-matt-borowiec-as-chief-commercial-officer-1162908

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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