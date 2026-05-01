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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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21CS Welcomes Clemencia "Cleo" Clarke as Chief Commercial Officer

MOREHEAD CITY, NC / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / 21st Century Software Technologies, Inc. (21CS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Clemencia "Cleo" Clarke as Chief Commercial Officer. In this role, Clarke will lead the company's global commercial strategy, including sales execution, go-to-market initiatives, alliance development, and partner-led growth.

"Cleo is a trusted leader in the mainframe ecosystem," said Eddy Ciliendo, CEO of 21CS. "Her passion for the mainframe business, commitment to excellence, and ability to elevate teams around her will be instrumental as we continue to establish 21CS as a leader in the IBM Z software space."

Clarke brings more than two decades of enterprise go-to-market and sales leadership experience. Most recently, she served as Vice President and Managing Director at IBM, where she held global responsibility for alliance strategy, partner-driven revenue, and C-suite engagement across cloud, security, AI, and automation portfolios.

A recipient of IBM's prestigious "Best of IBM" award, Clarke is widely recognized for building high-performance teams and fostering trust-based, collaborative cultures that deliver sustained business results. She brings deep expertise in IBM Z and mainframe platforms, ecosystem strategy, channel development, and large-scale commercial execution.

With the addition of Clarke, 21CS strengthens its commitment to advancing the IBM Z ecosystem, propelling commercial growth, and expanding customer partnerships.

Contact:

21CS Marketing
marketing@21cs.com

SOURCE: 21CS



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/21cs-welcomes-clemencia-%22cleo%22-clarke-as-chief-commercial-officer-1162958

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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