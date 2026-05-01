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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Vertosoft LLC Recognized with the 2026 OpenGov High-Performance Innovation Partner Award

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Vertosoft has been recognized with the 2026 OpenGov High-Performance Innovation Partner Award at OpenGov's annual conference in Chicago.

The award recognizes Vertosoft's efforts to streamline government procurement for public sector customers. As a result, Vertosoft is helping to reduce acquisition complexity and shorten procurement timelines for agencies adopting innovative technology solutions.

"We're proud to be recognized with the 2026 OpenGov High-Performance Innovation Partner Award," said Jay Colavita, President at Vertosoft. "This award underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional support and innovation to public sector organizations nationwide. We value our partnership with OpenGov and remain focused on helping agencies adopt modern solutions that improve efficiency, accountability, and service delivery."

OpenGov's High-Performance Government Awards recognize public sector organizations and partners that are improving how they serve their communities through more effective and transparent operations. Fourteen winners were selected from more than 60 applicants nationwide, highlighting scale, replicability, and measurable results. This year's award winners collectively represented tens of millions of dollars in fiscal impact. Across the board, they managed more than 100,000 public assets, 90,000-plus infrastructure upgrades, and more than 18,000 employees unified on modern systems.

High-Performance Government Award winners are recognized annually at the OpenGov Conference, where innovation meets impact. More than 1,000 government leaders gather for product certifications, immersive workshops, keynotes, and networking events designed to help users learn from their peers.

"We're proud to recognize Vertosoft for its leadership in driving meaningful outcomes for the public sector community," said Thiago Sa Freire, CEO of OpenGov. "Their work reflects what high-performance partnership looks like in practice, delivering greater transparency, efficiency, and impact for the organizations they serve."

About Vertosoft LLC

At Vertosoft, we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market.

Contact Information:

Name: Nicole Bongianino
Company: Vertosoft
Email: Marketing@vertosoft.com
Phone: (571) 707 - 4130

SOURCE: Vertosoft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-llc-recognized-with-the-2026-opengov-high-performance-1162967

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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