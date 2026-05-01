Club Car Wash Launches Annual Fundraising Campaign After Winning 2026 Cause Marketing Activation Award

New Open Donation Methods Boost Support for Children's Miracle Network

COLUMBIA, MO / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Club Car Wash launches its annual fundraising campaign, calling on the community to help raise donations for Children's Miracle Network (CMN).

Starting May 1, the company is asking its loyal members and guests to help raise money for its long-time partner, Children's Miracle Network, a nonprofit organization that supports children's hospitals across the United States and Canada.

Thanks to outstanding efforts from the Club Car Wash community, the company raised over $294,000 in May last year-the highest amount to date.

This year, Club Car Wash is giving guests more ways to support their local CMN hospitals, with open donations now available in the newly launched Club Car Wash Mobile App. Open donations are also available at all Club Car Wash locations.

"Thank you for your donation," said Trevor, a twelve-year-old CMN patient ambassador. "No matter how much or how small you decide to donate, it helps a lot with getting medicine for the kids [and] all the things that the kids really need when they're going through a hard time."

Trevor is one of many children who have been impacted by the Club Car Wash community. At just nine years old, Trevor was diagnosed with Pilocytic Astrocytoma, a type of brain tumor. After undergoing three brain surgeries and more than sixty chemotherapy treatments over the span of two years, Trevor is now a survivor who likes to share his story with other children and families fighting similar battles.

"When you're given hopeless news, you're just looking for something to hang on to," said Trevor's mother. "There wasn't any rock left unturned, as far as support in different ways for the family."

Club Car Wash has partnered with Children's Miracle Network since 2021, giving customers the chance to uplift their communities every day. The company was recently awarded the 2026 Cause Marketing Activation Award, in recognition of its ongoing support for CMN. Throughout the past five years, Club Car Wash has raised $5 million for the nonprofit, where every penny has gone back to local CMN hospitals across the country.

"It's a privilege to meet the children and families behind Children's Miracle Network and see our impact in live time," said Emeri Burgher, Executive Assistant at Club Car Wash. "Supporting children's hospitals is a cause that runs deep within the Club Car Wash family, and we're grateful to our community for their generosity and investment in our mission."

The company is rallying its forces this month to raise more donations than ever before, and it needs help from the community to reach its goal.

"Your donation will help kids fight for a better tomorrow," said Trevor. "Even if it's just rounding up ten cents, you're helping a kid in need."

To learn more, or to make a donation, visit cmn.org/ClubCarWash26

Contact Information

Media

media@clubcarwash.com

(833) 416 - 9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-launches-annual-fundraising-campaign-after-winning-2026-1162970