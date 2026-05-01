Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Genehmigung für Tiefseebergbau seit 1980: Warum dieser Meilenstein für den nächsten Small-Cap-Akteur wichtig ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

paid's Ellen Hawkins Named A Digiday Rising Influencer Marketing Leader Award Finalist

Honored as one of the industry's most promising rising leaders, Ellen has made her mark on paid's enterprise creator partnerships and is defining how creator marketing operates at scale.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / paid, a leading creator-marketing platform powering campaigns for the world's top brands, today announced that Ellen Hawkins, a Client Success leader, has been named a finalist for the Digiday Future Leaders Award in the Rising Influencer Marketing Leader category.

The Digiday Future Leaders Award recognizes the next generation of leaders making a significant impact in their industry with 10 years of experience or less. Making its inaugural debut, the Rising Influencer Marketing Leader category honors an individual who is emerging as a leader in their organization. Ellen was selected as a finalist for her demonstrated leadership, forward-looking strategy, and cross-functional execution.

"Ellen embodies the true meaning of a Future Leader," said Ali Braverman, VP Client Success at paid. "Her fingerprints are all over paid's major moments and milestones, and this recognition is a true reflection of the impact she has on the creator economy at large. We couldn't be prouder."

As the operator behind some of paid's biggest moments, Ellen has led extremely complex and high-profile programs:

  • Managed and activated nearly 300 creators to generate close to 60M views and over 2M engagements across TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat.

  • Built scalable frameworks for countless activations, driving a 140% efficiency improvement for paid versus 2024 benchmarks.

  • Helped evolve creator marketing into a more measurable, enterprise-ready media channel, with IRL programs growing 168% year-over-year.

  • Built the operational foundations that drive technology adoption and overall growth for paid, completing 100+ process change actions and unlocking an estimated 300-440 operational hours.

"I'm incredibly honored to be recognized as a Digiday Future Leader finalist," said Ellen Hawkins, Team Manager, Client Success at paid. "I'm passionate about making creator marketing more scalable, more measurable, and more human, and I feel grateful to be part of a company like paid whose mission aligns with that."

In her five years with paid, Ellen has played a direct part in executing paid's high-impact creator programs, partnering closely with executive leadership across Sales, Marketing, Product, Paid Media, Measurement, Finance, and Creator Ops to transform first-of-their-kind initiatives into repeatable frameworks that enable paid's next phase of growth.

This honor reinforces paid's commitment to developing the next generation of leaders while continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible for brands and creators working together.

Media Contact:

Allie Gonzales - allie@notablypr.com

About paid

paid is a creator marketplace that connects vetted creators with the world's most recognizable brands, like McDonald's, Sephora, Samsung, and Disney. Together, creators and marketers collaborate and measure entire creator marketing campaigns in a centralized and integrated experience. The company empowers creators to do what they love, and brings trust to the creator ecosystem with proprietary technology solutions to large category problems, like fair pricing, algorithmic matching, and automated content usage rights that create true omni-channel creator marketing. The company is rated #1 for its customer support and managed services, and powers marketing teams and content creators from offices in Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Miami. For more information, visit hashtagpaid.com.

SOURCE: paid



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/%23paids-ellen-hawkins-named-a-digiday-rising-influencer-marketing-leader-award-1163052

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.