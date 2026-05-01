RedChip Companies, Inc.: Anixia Biosciences and OwlTing Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Anixia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) and OwlTing Group (NASDAQ:OWLS), the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, May 2, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

ANIX: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/anix_access

OWLS: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/owls_access

Dr. Amit Kumar, Chairman & CEO of Anixa Biosciences, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss the company's innovative immunotherapy pipeline, led by its breast cancer vaccine targeting alpha-lactalbumin, a protein associated with most forms of breast cancer, including triple-negative breast cancer. Dr. Kumar highlights the vaccine's successful Phase 1 results demonstrating strong safety and immune response, supporting advancement toward Phase 2 trials. He emphasizes the program's long-term vision as both a therapeutic and preventative solution with the potential to significantly reduce or eliminate breast cancer incidence globally. Dr. Kumar also discusses the company's strategic collaboration with the Cleveland Clinic and funding support from the U.S. Department of Defense, which validate the underlying science and accelerate development. In addition, he outlines Anixa's broader oncology platform, including its CAR-T therapy for ovarian cancer, which has shown promising survival benefits in heavily pretreated patients.

Darren Wang, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of OwlTing, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks Big Money show on Bloomberg TV to discuss how the company is building enterprise-grade global payments and settlement infrastructure designed for the growing stablecoin economy. Wang highlights OwlTing's compliance-first OwlPay platform, which enables regulated fiat and stablecoin transactions across multiple blockchains and payment networks, including Visa and Circle, and explains how the company's expanding global licenses and institutional partnerships are creating a durable regulatory moat. OwlTing's extensive global licensing footprint includes over 40 U.S. Money Transmitter Licenses (or equivalent), VASP registration in the European Union, and a Banking API License in Japan. Wang also outlines OwlTing's accelerating transaction growth, rising Gross Payment Volume, and transition toward scalable monetization as enterprises move from pilot programs to full production deployment, positioning OwlTing as a foundational payment infrastructure provider in the evolving market for global commerce.

ANIX and OWLS are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Anixa Biosciences, Inc.

Anixa is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the treatment and prevention of cancer. Anixa's therapeutic portfolio consists of liraltagene autoleucel, or lira-cel, an ovarian cancer immunotherapy being developed in collaboration with Moffitt Cancer Center, which uses a novel type of CAR-T, known as chimeric endocrine receptor-T cell (CER-T) technology. This technology is differentiated from other cell therapies as the natural ligand of the FSHR receptor, FSH, binds to the FSHR receptor on the tumor cell instead of an antibody fragment. Moffitt is a world leader in cancer immunotherapy treatments, pioneering next-generation cell therapies such as CAR-T, and tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) to harness the power of the immune system. The Company's vaccine portfolio includes vaccines being developed in collaboration with Cleveland Clinic to treat and prevent breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as additional cancer vaccines to address many intractable cancers, including high incidence malignancies in lung, colon, and prostate. These vaccine technologies focus on immunizing against "retired" proteins that have been found to be expressed in certain forms of cancer. The breast and ovarian cancer vaccines were developed at Cleveland Clinic and exclusively licensed to Anixa. Cleveland Clinic is entitled to royalties and other commercialization revenues from the Company related to these vaccine technologies. Anixa's unique business model of partnering with world-renowned research institutions on all stages of development allows the Company to continually examine emerging technologies in complementary fields for further development and commercialization. To learn more, visit www.anixa.com or follow Anixa on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

About OwlTing Group

OwlTing Group (NASDAQ:OWLS) is the operating brand of OBOOK Holdings Inc., a global fintech company founded in Taiwan, with subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, Poland, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Malaysia. The Company operates a diversified ecosystem across payments, hospitality, and e-commerce. In 2026, OwlTing was named to the Financial Times and Statista "High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2026" list, ranking No. 226 among the top 500 fastest-growing companies in the region with a 42% CAGR. In 2025, OwlTing was ranked among the top 2 global players for the "Enterprise & B2B" category in the digital currency sector by CB Insights statistics. The Company's mission is to use distributed ledger technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent the global flow of funds for businesses and consumers, and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. To this end, the Company introduced OwlPay, a Web2 and Web3 hybrid payment solution, to empower global businesses to operate confidently in the expanding digital currency economy. For more information, visit https://www.owlting.com/portal/?lang=en.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/anixia-biosciences-and-owlting-interviews-to-air-on-the-redchip-small-1163104