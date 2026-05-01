The government of Myanmar has opened two 40 MW solar power plants in Mandalay region, adding approximately 202 million kWh of annual generation capacity as the country faces ongoing grid constraints and power rationing. _*]:min-w-0 gap-3"> Myanmar has switched on two 40 MW solar plants in Mandalay region as the country struggles to deal with deepening grid constraints and widespread power rationing. Myanmar's Ministry of Electricity and Energy held opening ceremonies this week for the Thazi Solar Power Plant in Thazi Township, Meiktila District, constructed by Leader Power Co. Ltd., and the Thabyaywa ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...