In a new weekly update for pv magazine, Solcast, a DNV company, reports that April 2026 brought mixed solar irradiance conditions across South America, with above-average GHI along Colombia's Pacific and Caribbean coasts and parts of southern Argentina, while eastern and northern temperate regions - including Buenos Aires to Bolivia - saw reduced irradiance due to persistent cloud cover and wetter-than-average conditions.April 2026 delivered sharply contrasting solar irradiance outcomes across South America, with gains along parts of the northern coastline and southern Argentina offset by notable ...

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