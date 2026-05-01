DJ OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) (UCAP) OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 01-May-2026 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: OSSIAM SHILLER BARCLAYS CAPE US SECTOR VALUE TR - UCITS ETF 1C (USD) DEALING DATE: 29/04/2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 1619.0390 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1195172 CODE: UCAP =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1079841513 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCAP LEI Code: 549300GXEGXYW3PZ6G58 Sequence No.: 426036 EQS News ID: 2319884 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2026 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)