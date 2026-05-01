Allied Universal's Steve Jones Wins 2026 Transformative CEO Award from CEO Forum Group

Company Selected as a Top 10 Business in America

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Allied Universal, ?the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced that its Global Chairman and CEO, Steve Jones, has won the 2026 Transformative CEO Award from the CEO Forum Group and Allied Universal was selected as a Top 10 Business in America in the Facilities Services category.

Jones received these awards in recognition of his achievement in redefining facility services through AI-driven innovation for security, workforce management and operational excellence -including the company's proprietary award-winning AI-powered LISA (Live Interactive Support Artificial Intelligence) platform.

The CEO Forum Group also credited Jones' leadership with transforming Allied Universal from a $12 million local company to the world's largest security and facility services provider. Today, the company employs approximately 800,000 employees worldwide generating approximately $23 billion in revenue. Allied Universal also has expanded its global reach and service offerings with integrated security solutions, technology-driven services and workforce excellence - while maintaining a strong focus on client service and operational integrity.

"Being named the 2026 Transformative CEO by The CEO Forum Group is an incredible honor," said Steve Jones, Allied Universal global chairman and CEO. "This award reflects the tremendous efforts of our entire team in building a company that sets the standard for security and facility services. We remain committed to innovating, investing in our people and delivering exceptional services to our clients every day."

CEO Forum Group's Transformative CEO Award recognizes visionary leaders who have created value that transforms their company, reinvents their industry and benefits society. The award highlights executives whose strategic leadership drives exceptional performance and innovation.

"Steve Jones has built one of the most impactful workforce-driven organizations in America, combining scale, culture, and innovation," said Robert Reiss, founder and CEO of The CEO Forum Group. "His vision and decisive leadership have positioned Allied Universal as a leading global player while delivering measurable impact across the security and facility services sector."

The Transformative CEO Award recognizes leaders who are creating new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry, or reboots society.

The Top 10 designation is selected from more than 1,500 organizations evaluated for The CEO Forum Group's annual publication, underscoring the selectivity and significance of this recognition. It is based on The CEO Forum Group's criteria: "Creating new value that reinvigorates a company, reinvents an industry, or reboots society."

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

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Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom.aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universals-steve-jones-wins-2026-transformative-ceo-award-1163041