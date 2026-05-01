Women in Solar+ Europe highlights this week the insights shared by industry leaders during the panel "Impact Leadership in Solar & Storage: securing the energy transition through people, purpose and systems thinking," organised by the leadership ecosystem Solar+ Leaders at Solar & Storage Live London. Bringing together voices from across the value chain, the discussion explored how leadership is evolving in response to growing system complexity, skills gaps, and the need for greater alignment across the industry.At Solar & Storage Live London this week, the Solar+ Leaders panel "Impact Leadership ...

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