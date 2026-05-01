Realized Worth: The Volunteer Kit That Actually Makes It Matter

Give To Get and Realized Worth partner to bring Transformative Volunteering methodology to Purpose Packs, Give To Get's corporate volunteer kits. Free webinar May 21 at 1pm ET.

BALTIMORE, MD / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / The rise of volunteer kits in corporate volunteering has led to many conference rooms with volunteer experiences that lack any meaning or connection. The material is assembled and shipped out along with any memory of the event.

Give To Get and Realized Worth are announcing a partnership designed to deepen this experience. Starting today, Give To Get's Purpose Packs - ready-to-run volunteer activity kits designed specifically with corporate clients in mind - are built with Transformative Volunteering elements developed by Realized Worth, the consulting firm behind some of North America's most rigorous employee volunteering programs.

Purpose Packs include all the materials for projects tailored to a client's chosen cause, with items and instructions pre-organized in an easy-to-spot, Give To Get-branded box. Project materials range from the supplies for assembling resource kits for at-risk populations; the components for putting together STEM activities for classrooms; or supplies for building bee pollinator houses, bird feeders, and hydroponic gardens. Each project can be customized to align with an organization's mission and to meaningfully support a local nonprofit. Purpose Packs feature two-way shipping: from Give To Get to your event, and from your event to the NGO, ensuring a seamless experience from start to finish.

Each Purpose Pack also includes Meaning Moments: short, structured facilitation prompts that give volunteer leaders a simple way to connect participants to the people and purpose behind the activity. No special training required. Everything is included in the kit.

The methodology behind them comes from more than a decade of Realized Worth's research and program design with organizations including Abbott, Ford, Airbnb, eBay, Tapestry and Medtronic - now accessible to any company running a volunteer event, regardless of program size or budget.

Most volunteer events are designed well for logistics, but not for people. We optimize the task-who brings supplies, how many items get built, how many photos get taken-but miss the opportunity to help people reflect on why volunteering is needed in the first place. What's the root of the issue, and what's my role in it? Purpose Packs are designed to create space for more meaningful engagement and deeper impact. We're excited that Give To Get has found a way to make that accessible at scale."

Angela Parker, Co-Founder and CEO, Realized Worth

We have been investing in volunteer experiences for more than 30 years. We always try to impact the volunteer as much as the partner non-profit. Making Realized Worth's time-tested methodology standard in all our Purpose Packs elevates the volunteer's connection to the experience and to each other. It feels like the right thing to do on every level."

Grady Lee, Co-Founder and CEO, Give To Get

Free Webinar: May 21, 2026: The One Thing Missing From Your Corporate Volunteer Kits

In this free webinar at 1pm ET on May 21, Give To Get's Grady Lee and Realized Worth's Angela Parker share a practical framework for increasing connection and meaning with volunteer kit projects: simple facilitation prompts that connect employees to the purpose behind the work in under three minutes, with no special training required. You'll leave with tools to apply this to the kits you're already using and learn about a new Purpose Pack offering to streamline kits without sacrificing meaning.

The session is open to program managers, community engagement leads, and anyone responsible for planning or running volunteer events at their organization.

Register at: https://www.realizedworth.com/missing-corp-vol-kits/

About Realized Worth

Realized Worth is a consulting firm that helps companies design employee volunteering programs worth showing up for. Their Transformative Volunteering framework is applied by some of the largest volunteer programs in North America, grounded in more than a decade of research and program design. Learn more at realizedworth.com.

About Give To Get

Give To Get is a global volunteer and purpose activation partner that designs and delivers high-impact community experiences. They manage employee volunteering, conference and meeting activations and brand-led initiatives, handling NGO vetting, logistics, materials, facilitation, and reporting. Learn more at givetoget.com.

Find more stories and multimedia from Realized Worth at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Realized Worth

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/realized-worth

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Realized Worth

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-volunteer-kit-that-actually-makes-it-matter-1163115