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PR Newswire
01.05.2026 15:42 Uhr
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Jo Malone London Launches New Hair & Body Wash to the Cypress & Grapevine collection

LONDON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- One scent, many expressions. Jo Malone London expands its bestselling Cypress & Grapevine collection. Joining the line-up is a 30ml edition of the refined, distinctive and bold cologne alongside a versatile hair & body wash.

The aromatic notes of cypress trees unite with the warmth of grapevine and the sensuality of amber in this fresh and woody fragrance. See the world with the 30ml fragrance, sized just right for hand luggage and washbags alike.

Top: Cypress
Heart: Grapevine
Base: Amber

Elevate daily routines with the hair & body wash, created with conditioning ingredients and gentle cleansers. The clear gel foams to cleanse and nourish, leaving skin and hair scented with Cypress & Grapevine.

The Cypress & Grapevine collection:

Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 30ml
Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 50ml
Cypress & Grapevine Cologne Intense 100ml
Cypress & Grapevine Body & Hand Wash
Cypress & Grapevine Hair & Body Wash
Cypress & Grapevine All Over Body Spray
Cypress & Grapevine Classic Candle

The Cypress & Grapevine additions will be available online at jomalone.co.uk and in-store from May 2026.
Follow Jo Malone London on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn and Pinterest @JoMaloneLondon MrMalone

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970834/Jo_Malone_London_Tom_Hardy.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jo-malone-london-launches-new-hair--body-wash-to-the-cypress--grapevine-collection-302760167.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.