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WKN: 935622 | ISIN: GB0000385517 | Ticker-Symbol:
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PR Newswire
01.05.2026 15:54 Uhr
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The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - ARCHIMED to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Esperion Therapeutics.

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC - ARCHIMED to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Esperion Therapeutics.

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

1 May 2026

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

("BIOG" or the "Company")

ARCHIMED to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Esperion Therapeutics.

The Company notes the announcement on Friday, 1 May 2026 that ARCHIMED has entered into an agreement to acquire BIOG portfolio company, Esperion Therapeutics ("Esperion") for approximately $1 billion, or $3.16 per share, in cash, representing a 58% premium to Esperion's closing price on Thursday, 30 April 2026. The offer also includes an additional $100 million in contingent value right payments which are based on Esperion products achieving certain sales milestones; if met, the aggregate purchase price would total $1.1 billion.

Esperion is a US-based commercial biopharmaceutical company focused on drugs targeting cardiovascular disease. Its lead drugs are oral therapies to lower cholesterol.

The Company's holding in Esperion represented 2.5% of the Company's net asset value ("NAV") at the time of the announcement. The transaction will be reflected in the Company's NAV as at close of business on 1 May 2026, which will be announced on Tuesday, 5 May 2026.

This follows on from recent acquisitions of portfolio companies Avidity Biosciences, Cidara Therapeutics, Amicus Therapeutics, Apellis Pharmaceuticals and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

To sign up for BIOG updates by email, please click here.

Enquiries:

SEC Newgate (George Esmond)

Public Relations

020 3757 6894

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

020 3709 8734

© 2026 PR Newswire
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