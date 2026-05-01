Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

01 May 2026

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

During the month of April 2026, Fidelity Asian Values PLC repurchased 165,000 ordinary shares for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 30 April 2026, Fidelity Asian Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 71,636,790 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 8,160,919 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Asian Values PLC is 63,475,871.

The above figure (63,475,871) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Asian Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

George Bayer

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

02079614240