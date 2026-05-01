Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
01 May 2026
FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC
LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96
TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL
This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
During the month of April 2026, Fidelity Asian Values PLC repurchased 165,000 ordinary shares for cancellation.
No ordinary shares were issued.
As at 30 April 2026, Fidelity Asian Values PLC's issued share capital consisted of 71,636,790 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 8,160,919 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Asian Values PLC is 63,475,871.
The above figure (63,475,871) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Asian Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
George Bayer
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
02079614240