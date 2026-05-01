BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Tender Pool Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

BLACKROCK SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

Tender Pool Update

The Company announced on 30 March 2026 the results of its tender offer (to be undertaken as part of the proposals for the combination of the Company and BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc), and pursuant to which 11,147,581 of the Company's Ordinary Shares will be repurchased in aggregate. The Tender Pool of assets in respect of these tendered Shares has been established and is in the process of being realised. As at close of business on 30 April 2026, the composition of the Tender Pool was as follows:

Equities (£) 85,098,250

Cash (£) ,766,873

Second interim dividend payable* 3,177,060

Total Value (£) 163,042,183

*The dividend of 28.50p per share pays to shareholders on 8 May 2026

Tendered Shares held in escrow 11,147,581

Tender Pool NAV per Share 1,462.58p

Contact:

Mr G Venables

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Date: 1 May 2026