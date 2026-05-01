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WKN: A1XFSU | ISIN: GB00BK1PKQ95 | Ticker-Symbol:
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FTSE-250
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FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Fidelity European Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

Fidelity European Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

01 May 2026

FIDELITY EUROPEAN TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300UC0QPP7Y0W8056

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

During the month of April 2026, Fidelity European Trust PLC repurchased 3,800,000 ordinary shares into Treasury. No ordinary shares were repurchased for cancellation.

No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 30 April 2026, Fidelity European Trust PLC's issued share capital consisted of 528,350,065 ordinary shares. This figure also includes 24,467,387 ordinary shares held in Treasury, which attract no voting rights; therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity European Trust PLC is 503,882,678.

The above figure (503,882,678) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity European Trust PLC under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Smita Amin

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836347

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.