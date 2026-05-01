Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - TrustPlus AI (www.trustplus.ai), an enterprise credit technology company, has been selected as one of five featured startups at Money20/20 Asia, a leading global event for financial institutions, investors, and technology companies.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12326/295414_trusplus_ai.jpg

The selection recognizes TrustPlus AI's work in addressing one of the most persistent challenges in financial services - the slow, manual process of commercial credit underwriting. Banks, payment companies, fintech lenders, and credit insurers increasingly face pressure to make faster credit decisions without compromising accuracy or governance.

The Problem with Traditional Underwriting

Commercial underwriting is among the most labour-intensive functions in financial services. Analysts routinely spend upwards of 16 hours on a single credit file - gathering documents, spreading financial statements, conducting company research, reviewing adverse media, and drafting credit memos - before a senior decision-maker can assess the risk. As institutions expand across markets with different languages, accounting formats, and regulatory requirements, this manual workload becomes a serious constraint on growth.

What TrustPlus AI Does

TrustPlus AI has built an end-to-end workflow platform that automates the entire commercial underwriting lifecycle. The platform covers financial spreading, KYB, credit research, financial analysis, credit memo generation, and portfolio monitoring. Average processing time for underwriters is reduced from over 24 hours to under 3 hours, while human experts retain full responsibility for review, judgment, and approval.

The platform is designed to improve productivity without removing the oversight that regulated institutions require. Every output includes a clear audit trail, consistent methodology, and full explainability - factors that matter considerably when credit decisions are reviewed by regulators.

Based on results from client deployments, the platform delivers a 5-10x increase in review processing speed, and a 3x acceleration in time to revenue. Financial spreading completes within 5 minutes, with accuracy above 95% while credit research and analysis can be completed in just 15 minutes, a fraction of the time it normally takes underwriters.

TrustPlus AI also supports non-English financial statements and country-specific accounting formats, making it well-suited for the diverse markets across the globe.

Founding Team and Credentials

The platform was built by a founding team with over 40 years of combined experience in investment banking, corporate banking, payments, and credit insurance. That domain depth informed every design decision - from how the workflows are structured to how outputs are presented to senior reviewers.

TrustPlus AI is SOC 2 certified and deployed on Microsoft Azure, meeting the security and compliance requirements of large financial institutions. The company is already serving the world's largest global payment companies, supporting commercial underwriting workflows across North America, EMEA, and APAC.

From the CEO

"Credit risk is uniquely complex - diverse markets, fragmented data, and fast-growing digital economies," said Kevin Lee, Founder and CEO of TrustPlus AI. "We built this platform because traditional underwriting tools were not designed for the speed or scale that institutions need today. We are proud to bring that work to Money20/20 Asia and demonstrate what is possible when deep risk expertise meets modern technology."

About TrustPlus AI

TrustPlus AI is an enterprise credit risk management company headquartered in Singapore. Its platform helps financial institutions modernize commercial underwriting and portfolio monitoring workflows, combining AI capabilities with the rigor and transparency that the industry demands. For more information, visit www.trustplus.ai.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295414

Source: ANewswire