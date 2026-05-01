Taihan Cable & Solution tells?pv magazine that it has secured a contract to supply and install 154 kV submarine cables linking island-based PV arrays and floating solar sites to the South Korean grid, in its first fully integrated project with its marine installation subsidiary.Taihan Cable & Solution, a South Korea-based power cable manufacturer, has secured a contract from Top Solar Group to supply 154 kV submarine cables and associated materials for a grid connection project in South Jeolla province on the southwestern tip of the Korean Peninsula. The cables will link two PV arrays in Sinan ...

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