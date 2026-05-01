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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 16:14 Uhr
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FOMAT Medical Research: FOMAT Becomes Largest Embedded Research Organization in the U.S. with Acquisition of Topography Health's Research Sites

Acquisition strengthens embedded research ERO model, expands network to 35+ sites across six states



OXNARD, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / FOMAT Medical Research, an Embedded Research Organization (ERO) focused on expanding access to clinical trials, today announced it has acquired Topography Health's research site business unit, a U.S.-based clinical research enablement company that brings trials into community-based physician practices. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition expands FOMAT's network to more than 35 sites across six states - Maryland, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Michigan, and Virginia, - broadening access to clinical research for both physicians and patients nationwide, coast to coast.

FOMAT's expanded organization will continue to embed clinical research directly into standard of care settings, enabling participation through trusted community providers rather than limiting specific trials to large academic medical institutions or stand-alone research centers.

"Clinical research must evolve to better reflect the real-world patient populations it is intended to serve," said Nicholas Focil, chief executive officer of FOMAT. "By bringing together FOMAT's embedded research infrastructure with Topography Health's research site business unit and physician enablement platform, we are expanding access to clinical trials, supporting community physicians, and accelerating the development of more inclusive, high-quality data. For the first time in our industry, this is being done at a scale and geographic reach that can meaningfully impact the patients we serve."

With the acquisition, Topography Health's research site business unit will be integrated into FOMAT's ERO model, furthering clinical research at the point of care and improving patient access to innovative research therapies.

The transaction strengthens FOMAT's ability to further support principal investigators and healthcare providers with the infrastructure needed to conduct clinical trials in community settings, where most patients receive care. By combining operational scale with therapeutic expertise, the organization is strategically positioned to support stronger enrollment performance and broader representation in clinical studies.

"Topography Health was founded to make research joyful for physicians using a combination of technology and services ," said Alexander Saint-Amand, chief executive officer of Topography Heath. "This transaction allows us to expand our technology while ensuring that our research site business unit not only thrives but continues to deliver on the promise of bringing research to the patient, a common shared mission with FOMAT. FOMAT's scale and fully professionalized platform will only further deliver on this promise."

FOMAT, headquartered in Oxnard, California, a pioneer of the embedded research model, has more than a decade of experience advancing community-based research. Over the years, FOMAT has built a strong reputation for maintaining rigorous standards of data quality, ethical oversight, and adherence to Good Clinical Practice, while expanding access to research where patients routinely receive care.

# # #

About FOMAT Medical Research
FOMAT is an Embedded Research Organization (site network) of 35+ investigator sites across the U.S., focused on serving diverse and underserved patient populations across multiple therapeutic areas. By collaborating with community-based research physician groups, the company supports inclusive access to Phase I-IV clinical studies, backed by state-of-the-art infrastructure and a team of dedicated professionals. For more information visit www.fomatmedical.com

About Topography Health
Topography Health builds technology and services to support physicians and scientists in clinical research. For more information visit www.jointopo.com

MEDIA CONTACTS:
Leigh Fazzina
TrizCom PR on behalf of FOMAT Medical Research
cell/text 610-316-4126
email: leigh@TrizCom.com

Jo Trizila
TrizCom PR on behalf of FOMAT Medical Research
cell/text: 214-232-0078
email: jo@trizcom.com

SOURCE: FOMAT Medical Research



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/fomat-becomes-largest-embedded-research-organization-in-the-u.s.-with-acquisition-of-1163046

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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