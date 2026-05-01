Mobile Hydraulic Cranes Market worth $9.23 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the mobile hydraulic cranes market in North America is projected to be valued at USD 8.06 billion in 2026 and USD 9.23 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 70 Figures spread through 249 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Mobile Hydraulic Cranes Market - Global Forecast to 2029'

Mobile Hydraulic Cranes Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2020-2029

2020-2029 2026 Market Size: USD 8.06 billion

USD 8.06 billion 2029 Projected Market Size: USD 9.23 billion

USD 9.23 billion CAGR (2026-2029): 4.6%

Mobile Hydraulic Cranes Market Trends & Insights:

Mobile hydraulic cranes are advanced lifting solutions used to lift, move, and position heavy loads efficiently across construction, infrastructure, energy, and industrial applications in North America. These cranes utilize hydraulic systems to generate high lifting force, enabling precise and controlled operations while maintaining mobility across job sites. Unlike fixed lifting equipment, mobile hydraulic cranes are designed for easy transportation, quick setup, and flexible deployment, making them essential for projects requiring dynamic and time-sensitive operations. Mobile hydraulic cranes include a range of equipment such as boom truck cranes, rough terrain cranes, all-terrain cranes, hydraulic truck cranes, and crawler cranes, each designed for specific load capacities, terrain conditions, and operational requirements. These cranes support critical applications such as bridge construction, high-rise building development, wind turbine installation, industrial plant setup, and equipment maintenance.

By crane type, the lattice boom crawler cranes segment hold the largest share of the mobile hydraulic cranes market in North America due to superior lifting capacity and other benefits.

By country, The US dominates the mobile hydraulic cranes market in North America due to massive infrastructure investments, strong construction and energy sectors, high equipment demand, presence of major OEMs, and a well-established rental market driving continuous crane utilization and replacement demand.

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The mobile hydraulic cranes market in North America is driven by the increasing demand for efficient lifting solutions, project execution reliability, and compliance with stringent safety regulations across construction, energy, and industrial sectors. The rising number of infrastructure development projects, including highways, bridges, and urban construction, along with expanding renewable energy installations such as wind farms, is accelerating the adoption of mobile hydraulic cranes across the region.

Lattice boom crawler cranes segment is expected to account for a major market share in 2026.

Lattice boom crawler cranes are expected to hold a major market share in 2026, primarily due to their high lifting capacity, superior stability, and suitability for large-scale and heavy-duty applications. These cranes are extensively used in major infrastructure projects, including bridge construction, power plants, petrochemical facilities, and wind energy installations, where handling extremely heavy loads over extended periods is critical. The increasing number of large-scale infrastructure and energy projects, particularly in renewable energy such as wind farm installations, is a key factor driving the demand for lattice boom crawler cranes. Their ability to operate efficiently in challenging environments, combined with excellent load-bearing performance and stability on soft or uneven ground, makes them highly preferred for complex and long-duration lifting operations.

Hydraulic truck cranes segment recorded the lowest number of units sold in 2025.

Hydraulic truck cranes witnessed the lowest number of units sold in 2025 in the mobile hydraulic cranes market in North America, primarily due to their limited application scope and increasing competition from more versatile crane types, such as boom truck and rough terrain cranes. While hydraulic truck cranes offer the advantage of highway mobility and ease of transportation, their moderate lifting capacity and relatively higher operational complexity compared with boom truck cranes reduce their adoption for routine construction and utility tasks. The growing preference for cost-effective and highly maneuverable solutions, particularly boom truck cranes, has shifted demand away from hydraulic truck cranes for light- to medium-duty applications.

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Mexico is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR in the mobile hydraulic cranes market during the forecast period.

Mexico is expected to register the highest growth rate in the mobile hydraulic cranes industry in North America during the forecast period, driven by rapid infrastructure development, expanding construction activities, and strong growth in manufacturing and industrial sectors. Increasing government investments in transportation networks, logistics corridors, and urban infrastructure are significantly accelerating the demand for mobile hydraulic cranes.

The report profiles key players such as The Manitowoc Company, Inc., Terex Corporation, Tadano Ltd., Liebherr Group, and Konecranes in the mobile hydraulic cranes companies in North America. These companies have adopted various organic and inorganic growth strategies, such as product launches, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, dealer network expansion, and investments in advanced technologies to strengthen their market position.

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