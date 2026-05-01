Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
01 May 2026
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
Net Asset Value
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that as at the close of business on 30 April 2026 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share ("Share") was as follows:
NAV per Share (NAV per share cum income, post Alpha Fee)
169.18 p
The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75
For further information:
Company Secretary
AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com
+44 207 409 0181
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