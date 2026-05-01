Mesothelioma Hope Launches 'Ask Nurse Liz' Blog Series, Giving Patients and Families Direct Access to Expert Oncology Guidance

New Q&A segment with Oncology Nurse Navigator Liz Logan, RN, answers real patient questions about asbestos exposure, mesothelioma symptoms, and navigating a diagnosis

NEWTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Mesothelioma Hope , a trusted resource for mesothelioma patients and families, today announced the launch of its new blog series, Ask Nurse Liz, featuring candid Q&As with Liz Logan, RN, a board-certified Patient Advocate and Oncology Nurse Navigator with more than 20 years of health care experience. The series aims to give mesothelioma patients, survivors, and their loved ones clear, practical answers to their most pressing questions.

The first post offers a starting point to understanding mesothelioma : how asbestos exposure causes the disease, how symptoms can go undetected for decades, and what patients should do if they suspect past exposure. Readers can also submit their own questions directly through an on-page form to get personalized answers from Nurse Liz.

"You don't have to have everything figured out before you reach out. That's what I'm here for."

- Liz Logan, RN, Mesothelioma Hope's Oncology Nurse Navigator

About the Ask Nurse Liz Series

The Ask Nurse Liz series is designed to bridge the gap between complex medical information and the clear, human answers patients need. Each installment draws on questions Nurse Liz hears every day from patients and families across the country.

Topics will span the full patient journey, including:

Understanding asbestos exposure history and risk

Recognizing early symptoms of mesothelioma

Navigating diagnosis, staging, and treatment options

Accessing clinical trials and mesothelioma specialists

Coping with the emotional and practical challenges of a cancer diagnosis

Readers can submit questions online at MesotheliomaHope.com, where answers from Nurse Liz are published in a conversational, easy-to-understand format. All Q&As are written for patients who may be facing this diagnosis for the first time, as well as for caregivers and family members seeking to understand a loved one's condition.

About Liz Logan, RN

Liz Logan, RN , is a board-certified Patient Advocate and Oncology Nurse Navigator with more than 20 years of experience in health care, including over a decade working directly with cancer patients. She has guided patients through every stage of the mesothelioma journey, from first symptoms through diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care. Nurse Liz has also managed lung cancer screening programs, worked in infusion clinics, and helped patients access clinical trials and specialized mesothelioma treatment centers nationwide.

Her approach centers on equipping patients and families with practical, actionable information so they can make informed decisions at every step.

About Mesothelioma Hope

Mesothelioma Hope is a comprehensive patient support resource dedicated to helping individuals diagnosed with mesothelioma and their families access the information, specialists, and support they need. Through its team of Patient Advocates, the organization provides free guidance on treatment options, clinical trials, financial assistance, and legal resources. Mesothelioma Hope can be reached 24/7 by calling (866) 608-8933 or by visiting www.mesotheliomahope.com .

MEDIA CONTACT

Chris Carberg

(855) 346-6101

chris@mesotheliomahope.com

1330 Boylston St, Suite #400, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Mesothelioma Hope

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/mesothelioma-hope-launches-ask-nurse-liz-blog-series-giving-patients-and-famil-1163120