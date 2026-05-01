Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Mark Podlasly, Chief Executive Officer, First Nations Major Projects Coalition (FNMPC), and members of the FNMPC team joined John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group, to open the market. The ceremony marked the 9th Annual FNMPC Conference and highlighted the growing role of Indigenous leadership in Canada's economy.





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Representing 198 First Nations, FNMPC provides member Nations with the technical and business capacity to move from consultation to co-ownership in major resource and infrastructure projects crossing their territories. As Canada advances critical infrastructure and unlocks its resource potential, First Nations equity participation is increasingly central to securing social license, enabling project approvals, and supporting long-term investment certainty.

Advancing major projects is at the core of FNMPC's service delivery. FNMPC currently provides business capacity support to its members across 18 major projects in Canada, each with a First Nations equity investment component, representing a combined capital value of more than CAD $45 billion. FNMPC's member service supports include tools and advisory support to help First Nations make informed decisions on the economic and environmental considerations associated with major project development.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295434

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange