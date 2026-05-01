Cearvol Launches Wave: An Award-Winning AI Hearing Solution with Touchscreen Control

BERLIN, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cearvol today announced the German launch of Wave, a professional-grade hearing solution designed to make everyday life clearer and more connected for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Nearly one in five Germans experiences some form of hearing loss, yet many delay seeking a solution due to stigma, complicated controls, uncomfortable designs, or prohibitive costs. This challenge is particularly acute for groups like veterans, many of whom suffer from noise-induced hearing loss due to their service.

Cearvol Wave was created to remove these exact barriers. It pairs advanced AI sound processing with a discreet, modern design and an intuitive touchscreen charging case. Our goal is to deliver clinical-level performance without the traditional complexity, finally making a high-quality hearing solution both affordable and accessible for everyone in need.

At the core of Wave is NeuroFlow AI 2.0, Cearvol's next-generation deep neural network platform. The system analyzes sound environments in real time, separating speech from background noise to deliver clearer conversations. This new platform offers a 24% improvement in speech enhancement and up to 20 dB of noise reduction.

A standout feature is Wave's touchscreen charging case, which allows users to adjust volume, switch modes, and manage calls with a simple tap-no smartphone required. The case also functions as a remote microphone, capturing voices from up to 10 meters away, making it ideal for meetings, classrooms, and family gatherings.

Wave supports Bluetooth streaming, dual-device connectivity, and four environment modes-Indoor, Outdoor, Restaurant, and Conversation. A 15-minute quick charge provides up to three hours of use, and the charging case delivers up to 28 hours of total listening time.

Cearvol Wave earned multiple "Best of CES 2026" titles and top-tier recognition from Reviewed and Techlicious. Honored with both the MUSE Design Award and the American Good Design Award, the Wave stands as a testament to our commitment to cutting-edge innovation, superior performance, and award-winning aesthetics.

"Our vision is 'Technology Reshaping Confidence,'" said Ken Zhu, CEO of Cearvol. "Wave was designed to help people feel present and connected-without thinking about their hearing device."

Wave is now available at Amazon.de.

About Cearvol

Cearvol is an innovation-driven hearing technology company focused on making high-performance hearing solutions more intuitive, accessible, and lifestyle-friendly.

Media Contact:

Lens Watson

Senior PR Manager

pr@cearvol.com



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