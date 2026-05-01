Mesa, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Custom Gates (DBA Phoenix Custom Gates), a leading provider of custom iron gates and metal fabrication services across the Valley of the Sun, has officially announced its relocation to a new commercial property in Mesa, Arizona. The move from its original home-based shop to a dedicated 1,200-square-foot facility at the intersection of Alma School and Broadway marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and operational capacity.

The new location, which officially opened to the public on February 1, 2026, following a November 2025 transition, was established to better serve customers throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area, with a particular focus on providing closer support to the Scottsdale region. By securing a centralized commercial space, Phoenix Custom Gates has created a dedicated environment where clients can schedule in-person consultations to discuss their visions for custom gates, fencing, and architectural metalwork directly with the design team.





Phoenix Custom Gates Announces Expansion to New Commercial Fabrication Facility in Mesa

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"Transitioning to this new commercial space allows the company to elevate the level of service and craftsmanship provided to homeowners and businesses across the Valley," said Jeremy Peach, Owner and Operator of Phoenix Custom Gates. "The expanded footprint not only brings the operation closer to key service areas like Phoenix and Scottsdale, but it also provides the necessary room to house advanced fabrication equipment. This means the team can now take on larger, more complex projects while giving customers a physical location to collaborate on their custom designs."

The expansion into the 1,200-square-foot shop has enabled the company to acquire new, heavy-duty machinery, including a forklift and advanced welding equipment. This upgraded infrastructure significantly enhances the company's ability to design, fabricate, and maneuver large-scale projects, such as heavy-duty RV gates, expansive driveway gates, and intricate courtyard gates.





Custom Gates (DBA Phoenix Custom Gates) has officially announced its relocation to a new commercial property in Mesa, Arizona

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As a premier metal fabrication shop, Phoenix Custom Gates specializes in creating unique, budget-conscious metalwork without relying on pre-manufactured blueprints. The company's core services include the design and installation of custom iron gates, wrought iron railings, and specialized accent pieces. The new facility ensures that all fabrication is completed entirely in-house, allowing for strict quality control and a seamless process from the initial sketch to the final installation.

The strategic location at 1254 W Broadway Road #104 positions the company to efficiently dispatch its installation teams across its primary service areas, which include Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe, and Gilbert. The move reinforces the company's commitment to being a highly accessible, local partner for residents and contractors seeking durable, high-quality gate installation in Mesa, AZ, and the surrounding communities.

For more information about the new location or to schedule a design consultation, visit the Phoenix Custom Gates homepage or view their Google Business Profile.

About Custom Gates (DBA Phoenix Custom Gates) Custom Gates (DBA Phoenix Custom Gates) is a licensed, bonded, and insured metal fabrication company based in Mesa, Arizona. Specializing in custom iron gates, RV gates, courtyard gates, and wrought iron fencing, the company provides affordable, high-quality metalwork for residential and commercial properties throughout the state of Arizona. With a focus on direct owner-to-customer collaboration, Phoenix Custom Gates delivers personalized design, in-house fabrication, and professional installation services.

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Source: GetFeatured