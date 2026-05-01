Baltimore, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Action Towing announced it has received the ACE Award at the Baltimore Towman Expo, an annual industry event recognizing towing companies for operational performance and service reliability. The award, presented by American Towman Magazine, identifies companies ranked among the top performers based on industry voting by motor clubs, roadside assistance providers, and dispatch centers.

The recognition comes as Action Towing continues to expand its operations across Northern and Central Virginia. Since its founding in 2010, the company has grown its fleet to 25 tow trucks and increased service coverage to meet regional demand. The ACE Award reflects this expansion and signals the company's participation in a broader network of service providers supporting emergency roadside assistance. The Baltimore Towman Expo, where the award is presented, brings together towing and recovery professionals from across the United States, providing an industry setting for recognizing performance-based achievements.





Action Towing Receives ACE Award Recognition at 2025 Baltimore Towman Expo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/295437_figure1.jpg

The ACE Award marks the first time Action Towing has received this designation. Selection is based on a structured evaluation process in which industry participants assess companies using specific operational criteria. These include the percentage of calls completed within estimated arrival times, consistency in response times, the rate of accepted service calls, and the volume of documented customer feedback. Companies that meet these benchmarks are identified as top-performing providers within the industry. As part of the award, recipients are presented with an ACE belt buckle during the exposition in Baltimore, Maryland, signifying inclusion among a limited group of recognized companies.

Following the award, Action Towing indicated it will continue to expand its operational capacity in Northern and Central Virginia. Plans include increasing fleet size to support higher call volumes and extending geographic coverage to reduce response times. The company is also focused on improving dispatch coordination and maintaining service consistency as demand grows. These efforts are intended to align with the performance metrics used in the ACE Award evaluation process and to support ongoing operational development.

Action Towing stated that the company will continue to focus on measurable performance standards as it develops its operations and service coverage in the region.

About Action Towing:

Action Towing is a towing and roadside assistance company based in Northern Virginia, serving clients across Northern and Central Virginia. Established in 2010, the company operates a fleet of 25 tow trucks and provides services for a range of vehicle types, including passenger vehicles, motorcycles, and heavy equipment.

Media Contact





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/295437_figure2.png

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295437

Source: GetFeatured