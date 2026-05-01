A New Wellness Experience Arrives in Midland as Glo Tanning Opens May 2

MIDLAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Midland, Texas, on May 2, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Masera Ndukwe, who is focused on expanding access to modern wellness and self-care offerings in the Midland community while building a strong team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions ranging from red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences to UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Midland is a community where people take pride in how they show up every day, and we see a strong alignment with what Glo offers," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "We're excited to bring a space that makes self-care feel both elevated and easy to maintain, whether someone is coming in for a quick visit or building it into their regular routine."

Location:

3415 N Loop 250 W, Suite 302

Midland, Texas 79707

PR@glotanning.com

1(479)966-4977

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/a-new-wellness-experience-arrives-in-midland-as-glo-tanning-open-1163125