Ramsey, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - TGW Landscaping & Contracting, a full-service landscaping and outdoor living construction company headquartered in Ramsey, NJ, is marking nearly three decades of continuous operation serving residential and commercial property owners throughout Bergen County and surrounding communities in northern New Jersey and southern New York. Since its founding, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-quality outdoor construction and property improvement projects ranging from landscape installation and hardscaping to full outdoor living transformations.





TGW Landscaping & Contracting Marks Over 25 Years Serving Ramsey, NJ and Bergen County

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TGW Landscaping in Ramsey NJ has served the Bergen County market through significant changes in the landscaping industry, maintaining a consistent focus on craftsmanship and direct client communication throughout. The company's longevity in a competitive regional market reflects both the quality of its work and its ability to adapt to the evolving preferences of homeowners seeking to maximize the value and enjoyment of their outdoor spaces.

Over its 25-plus years in operation, TGW Landscaping & Contracting has completed projects across a wide range of property types and scales, from residential backyard transformations to commercial exterior improvements. The company's service area extends throughout Bergen County and surrounding communities in northern New Jersey and southern New York, with a client base built largely through referrals and repeat business.

"Nearly thirty years in this business means something," said Alex Frezza, owner of TGW Landscaping & Contracting. "Every project we take on gets the same attention we gave our very first one. That's what keeps clients coming back and referring their neighbors."





TGW Landscaping & Contracting is marking nearly three decades of continuous operation

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As the company looks ahead, TGW Landscaping & Contracting continues to focus on outdoor living construction, hardscape installation, and landscape design for residential and commercial clients throughout the Ramsey area and greater Bergen County. Homeowners planning outdoor projects for the current season are encouraged to reach out early to discuss design options and scheduling.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit TGW Landscaping & Contracting's website or follow them on Facebook.

About TGW Landscaping & Contracting

TGW Landscaping & Contracting is a Ramsey, New Jersey-based landscaping and outdoor contracting company with over 25 years of experience serving residential and commercial clients throughout Bergen County and surrounding areas of northern New Jersey and southern New York. The company specializes in landscape installation, hardscaping, and outdoor living construction.

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Source: GetFeatured