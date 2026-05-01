Black Castle Capital Partners Ltd: Black Castle Capital Partners Announces the Kabuni Global Launch in Mumbai on June 7th, Redefining the Future of Sport Through AI-Powered Performance

LONDON and SYDNEY and MUMBAI, India, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Castle Capital Partners presents Kabuni, the AI-powered sports technology platform transforming real-world play into measurable performance. Today, they announced their global launch, set to take place in Mumbai on June 7th, 2026.

Designed to redefine how sport is played, coached, and experienced, Kabuni introduces a new category: physical eSport, where real-world performance is captured, analysed, and turned into structured, competitive gameplay.

Ahead of the launch, Kabuni is hosting a series of invitation-only global webinars in partnership with Black Castle Capital Partners, featuring cricketing icons including Shane Watson and Sourav Ganguly.

A New Infrastructure for Sport

Kabuni is not another sports app. It is an end-to-end performance infrastructure, combining proprietary hardware, AI, and gameplay mechanics into a unified ecosystem.

At the centre is the Kabuni device, a portable, multi-camera system designed for real-world play, capturing biomechanics and ball tracking data in real time.

Built for the field, not the lab, the device enables instant feedback, turning every session into structured, actionable intelligence.

This is combined with Kabuni's PlayOS platform, where performance data is analysed, tracked, and gamified.

The result:

Coaching that was once subjective becomes measurable





Performance that was once invisible becomes visible





Training that was once repetitive becomes competitive





From Practice to Competition: Introducing K10

At the core of the Kabuni ecosystem is K10, a simple 10-ball format that transforms everyday practice into meaningful competition.

Players are no longer just training, they are competing, progressing, and being ranked based on real performance data.

As highlighted in Kabuni's platform design, real-world actions directly power a digital competitive environment, where users can analyse, learn, and improve continuously.

This creates a scalable pathway for:

Faster player development





Earlier talent identification





Structured global competition





Powered by the Elite, Built for Everyone

Kabuni brings elite insight into its ecosystem through its "Supercoach" model, led by some of cricket's most respected figures.

Shane Watson - two-time ICC Cricket World Cup winner and former World No.1 ODI all-rounder





Sourav Ganguly - one of India's most influential cricketing leaders and former national captain





Their digital coaching "twins" provide scalable access to elite-level thinking, helping bridge the gap between grassroots and professional performance environments.

India First. Global by Design.

Kabuni's launch in Mumbai reflects a deliberate strategy.

Cricket is the world's second-largest sport, with India at its centre, yet access to structured, data-driven coaching remains fragmented.

Kabuni changes that.

By combining AI, biomechanics, and accessible hardware, the platform is designed to scale across:

Grassroots players

Academies and clubs

National boards and development systems



With a roadmap extending beyond cricket into sports such as tennis, golf, and baseball, Kabuni is building a multi-sport performance layer for global adoption.

Real-World Play. Digital Intelligence. Global Scale.

Kabuni represents a fundamental shift:

From passive consumption ? to active participation

From subjective coaching ? to data-driven development

From isolated training ? to global competition

Or, as the platform puts it:

"Real-world actions power Kabuni's digital world."

Upcoming Global Webinars

As part of the lead-up to launch, Kabuni and Black Castle Capital Partners are hosting exclusive sessions offering early access to the platform:

May 5th (10:30am BST) - with Shane Watson https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5ZPRlTE0Q8OByKYeYQi10Q

- with Shane Watson https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5ZPRlTE0Q8OByKYeYQi10Q May 7th (12:30pm BST) - with Sourav Ganguly https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YX65gzk9Ree7zb8l4aYEdQ



These sessions provide investors, partners, and stakeholders with a first look at Kabuni's technology, vision, and global rollout strategy.

About Kabuni

Kabuni is an AI-powered sports technology platform transforming real-world play into measurable performance, personalised coaching, and competitive gameplay.

By integrating proprietary hardware, biomechanics, ball tracking, and AI-driven analytics, Kabuni enables every player, not just the elite, to access structured performance development.

About Black Castle Capital Partners

Black Castle Capital Partners is a London-based investment consultancy specialising in curated private market opportunities, with a focus on high-growth, technology-driven platforms.

Contact

Black Castle Capital Partners

16 Berkeley Street | Mayfair | London | W1J 8DZ

www.blackcastlecapital.co.uk | admin@blackcastlecapital.co.uk

Black Castle Capital Partners Limited. Registered in England and Wales with Company Number 10635644. Registered Office: 48 Charles Street, Mayfair, London, W1J 5EN

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