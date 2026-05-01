Salt River Project and NextEra Energy Resources have signed a power purchase agreement for 3,000 MW of solar and 1,000 MW of battery storage to be built in Arizona through 2027. USA Salt River Project announced a massive power purchase agreement with NextEra Energy Resources to develop 3 GW of new solar and 1 GW of battery energy storage in Arizona. The procurement serves as a component of the utility strategy to retire coal generation by 2032. This capacity is expected to provide electricity for 675,000 homes during peak production. The partnership includes several facilities across the state ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...