The African Development Bank (AfDB) has launched a hydrogen funding call for African projects, while the European Commission has registered 265 supply opportunities under its Hydrogen Mechanism.The African Development Bank's Sustainable Energy Fund for Africa has launched a call for proposals under its Green Hydrogen Programme, targeting private sector developers of green hydrogen and derivative projects across Africa. The program, backed by initial funding from the German government, will provide pre-investment financing of up to $20 million for three to five selected projects. Support will ...

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