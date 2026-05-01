SMX Public Limited: It's Time to Make "Made in America" Great Again - With Proof Built Into the Materials Themselves

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / SMX (NASDAQ:SMX, SMXWW) is redefining what "Made in America" can mean in a global economy where origin claims, supply chains, materials, and compliance standards are under more scrutiny than ever.

For decades, "Made in America" has been treated largely as a label. A patriotic phrase. A marketing advantage. A promise printed on packaging, stamped into metal, or attached to a finished product. But in today's industrial economy, a claim is no longer enough. Manufacturers, regulators, customers, and trading partners increasingly want proof.

That is where SMX changes the equation.

SMX's molecular marking and digital traceability technology gives materials their own embedded identity. Instead of relying only on paperwork, labels, or supplier declarations, SMX can mark physical materials at the molecular level and connect them to secure digital records that verify origin, chain of custody, recycled content, authenticity, and lifecycle movement.

In practical terms, SMX makes "Made in America" provable.

The company's technology can help U.S. manufacturers strengthen domestic production by making materials more efficient, more traceable, and more commercially reliable. That matters at a moment when companies are under pressure to localize supply chains, reduce dependence on unstable foreign sources, manage costs, meet compliance demands, and prove the integrity of what they make.

Material efficiency is becoming a new form of industrial power. When materials can be verified, reused, recycled, authenticated, and tracked, they become more valuable. Waste becomes measurable. Recycled inputs become trustworthy. Domestic production becomes easier to document. Compliance becomes faster. Supply chains become less vulnerable.

SMX's Digital Material Passport Platform builds on that same idea by connecting physical materials and products to digital records that can travel with them through manufacturing, reuse, recycling, resale, and re-entry into the economy. That creates a stronger foundation for U.S. industries trying to compete not just on volume, but on proof, transparency, and trusted production.

For manufacturers, this means "Made in America" can move beyond branding and become infrastructure. For regulators, it means stronger verification. For brands, it means more credible sourcing claims. For consumers, it means greater confidence. For investors and trading partners, it means less ambiguity around origin, compliance, and material history.

The old model asked people to trust the label. SMX's model lets them verify the material.

That is the larger opportunity. Making "Made in America" great again is not only about where something is assembled. It is about knowing where its materials came from, how they moved, what they contain, whether they were recycled, and whether those claims can survive an audit.

In a world where industrial competitiveness is increasingly tied to transparency, SMX is giving American manufacturing something more powerful than a slogan. It is giving it proof.

About SMX

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company provides material-embedded molecular marking and digital traceability solutions that create persistent, tamper-resistant identities within physical materials, enabling authentication, compliance, and lifecycle transparency across global supply chains.

Contact: Billy White/ billywhitepr@gmail.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/it%e2%80%99s-time-to-make-%22made-in-america%22-great-again-with-proof-built-1163124