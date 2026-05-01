Entergy Corporation: Self-Healing Networks Improve Reliability for More Than 500,000 Customers

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / By Leslie Hooks

Entergy has reached an important milestone in our work to build a stronger electric grid. Our self-healing networks are now helping improve power reliability for more than 500,000 customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Self-healing networks use smart technology to detect problems on a power line and reroute electricity around the issue. This often happens in just seconds. When the electric system responds this quickly, fewer customers lose power and crews have more time to make safe repairs.

We began introducing this technology in early 2020. Since then, these self-healing networks have helped avoid thousands of customer interruptions and more than 50 million minutes of outages. These improvements are part of our long-term work to modernize the grid and reduce the number and length of outages our customers experience.

Today, we have nearly 400 self-healing networks in place. These networks include 1,483 reclosers and support 890 feeder circuits. Coverage continues to grow:

Arkansas: 101,900 customers

Louisiana: 256,223 customers

Mississippi: 86,217 customers

New Orleans: 42,507 customers

Texas: 32,591 customers

About 25% of our 3,600 circuits now include self-healing technology. Our teams are studying ways to add more networks in the coming years.

Self-healing networks improve reliability year-round but are especially helpful during major weather events.

During the January 2026 winter weather event, 19 automated transfers helped avoid more than 12,000 customer interruptions and 769,956 outage minutes.

In 2025, 293 events avoided 188,792 customer interruptions and 24.3 million outage minutes.

In 2024, 248 events avoided 167,569 customer interruptions and 13.4 million outage minutes.

These improvements reduce strain on our lineworker crews, improve restoration times and support a stronger, more resilient electric system for our customers.

The installation of self-healing networks is one part of our plan to build a smarter electric grid. We're also strengthening poles and wires, upgrading substations, working closely with vegetation management and deploying tools that give operators better visibility into the electric system.

"Self-healing networks are helping us improve service for our customers and support our crews during storms," said Taylor Edgens, director of grid technology. "This technology is an important part of our work to modernize the grid and increase reliability."

This work requires seamless coordination across engineering, distribution operations, construction, vegetation management, grid technology, regulatory and many other teams. Their efforts help us deliver safer and more reliable service for the communities we serve.

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SOURCE: Entergy Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/self-healing-networks-improve-reliability-for-more-than-500-000-customers-1163132