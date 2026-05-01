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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 17:50 Uhr
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Independent Pharmacy Cooperative: AI-Enabled Telehealth Access Through Independent Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative and Doctronic unite to power pharmacy-led, AI-enabled telehealth-expanding access, improving continuity of care, and keeping pharmacists at the center of patient health.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) announces a strategic partnership with Doctronic to help independent pharmacies expand access to AI-enabled telehealth. Building on IPC's Digital Health investments, this collaboration supports care models that prioritize convenience, speed, and trusted support close to home, while keeping pharmacies central to the patient relationship.

Through this partnership, IPC and Doctronic will offer member pharmacies a practical on-ramp to digital care. Doctronic's platform streamlines AI-assisted intake and connects patients to licensed clinicians, helping pharmacies expand access to care without losing the community connections patients rely on. For more, visit: https://www.ipcrx.com/digital-health-for-independent-pharmacies-2.

" AI is everywhere, and it can feel overwhelming," said Kate Helf, VP of IPC Digital Health. "We see AI-enabled telehealth as a foundational tool, we'll continue to build on, supporting independent pharmacies as they expand access to care while staying central to the patient relationship."

In many rural and underserved communities, independent pharmacies are often the most accessible healthcare touchpoints. Enabling digitally supported care options through the pharmacy, IPC and Doctronic aim to help close gaps in availability, strengthen continuity of care, and expand the support patients can receive, regardless of geography.

"This partnership is an important step in building a pharmacy-led ecosystem that supports growth into new areas of care," said Marc Essensa, CEO of IPC. "Thoughtful use of AI and digital health tools helps strengthen access to care, particularly in rural communities."

"Independent pharmacies are the backbone of care in thousands of communities. Our partnership with IPC puts AI-enabled telehealth in their hands, so they can expand what they offer patients without losing what makes them indispensable." - Matt Pavelle, Co-CEO of Doctronic

This partnership represents one component of IPC's ongoing Digital Health roadmap, which is focused on collaboration, innovation, and long-term sustainability. As healthcare continues to evolve, IPC remains committed to exploring partnerships that

help independent pharmacies participate in emerging care models while continuing to serve patients as trusted, local healthcare providers.

ABOUT DOCTRONIC

Doctronic is an AI-native health platform transforming access to high-quality care. Powered by collective intelligence and guided by clinical oversight, it delivers private, personalized health insights and connects millions to licensed doctors 24/7 across all 50 states. Doctronic's proprietary multi-agent AI health platform integrates seamlessly with a centralized medical record and a nationwide physician network, enabling asynchronous patient evaluation and AI-informed treatment across the entire care journey.

About Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC):

IPC is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to supporting independent pharmacies through advocacy, cost-saving solutions, and innovative services. Representing thousands of pharmacies nationwide, IPC works to ensure independents can thrive in an equitable healthcare system.

CONTACT:

Todd Eury - RxPR, LLC
(412) 585-4001 ext 105
Eury@RxPR.net

SOURCE: Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC)



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/ai%e2%80%90enabled-telehealth-access-through-independent-pharmacies-1162922

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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