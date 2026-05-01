Star Copper Corp.: Star Copper to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 7, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Star Copper Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP), a critical mineral exploration and development company, is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on May 7, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference is a live, interactive online event that provides existing shareholders and the broader investment community the opportunity to engage directly with Company management. The Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Darryl Jones, will present an overview of Star Copper's recent developments and ongoing exploration strategy, followed by a question-and-answer session.

Mr. Jones will give a presentation and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Investors are encouraged to submit questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

or ask questions during the event, and management will address as many inquiries as possible.

Star Copper will be presenting from 12:35 PM to 1:05 PM Eastern Time for a duration of 30 minutes.

Interested parties are invited to register for the conference using the following link:

https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1755070&tp_key=280dc3ffe3&sti=stcu

If attendees cannot join the live event, an archived webcast will be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth Conference YouTube Channel at http://www.YouTube.com/EmergingGrowthConference following the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective platform for public companies to communicate their business strategies, developments, and investment opportunities to a broad audience of individual and institutional investors, analysts, and advisors. The conference features companies across a wide range of growth sectors and is designed to facilitate efficient and accessible investor engagement through live video webcasts conducted in Eastern Time.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

~Darryl Jones~

Darryl Jones

CEO, President & Director

Star Copper Corp.

About Star Copper Corp. (CSE: STCU)(OTCQX:STCUF)(FWB:SOP/WKN A416ME)

Star Copper Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of large-scale copper-gold systems in British Columbia. The Company's flagship Star Project is located in British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle and hosts multiple high-priority targets and exhibits geological characteristics consistent with significant porphyry copper deposits(watch our videos: https://starcopper.com/media/ ). The project hosts multiple copper-gold porphyry-style targets, including Star Main, Star North, East & West, Copper Creek and Copperline. Significant exploration including historical drilling has confirmed open mineralization at depth and in all directions. Star Copper's strategic plans include geological mapping and geophysical surveys to refine existing targets, diamond drilling programs to test high-priority zones, environmental baseline studies and permitting groundwork alongside data analysis and resource modeling to support a future resource estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101. The Company further plans to advance its Indata Project with follow-up drilling to expand on previous high-grade copper and gold intercepts, trenching and surface sampling to delineate mineralized zones, and infrastructure improvements for site accessibility and operations. With a commitment to sustainable development and value creation, Star Copper aims to position itself to support surging industrial demand to meet growing global electrification needs.

For more information visit: www.starcopper.com , watch our videos at https://starcopper.com/media/ , and while you are there, sign up for free news alerts at https://starcopper.com/news/news-alerts/, or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook or LinkedIn. More information in respect of the project, including historical drilling, is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and/or in the Company's February 26, 2025 technical report.

Investor Relations

Star Copper Corp.

Email: info@starcopper.com

Web: https://starcopper.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to, the early-stage nature of the Star Project, the inherently unpredictable nature of resource exploration, market conditions and the risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect, and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE: Star Copper Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/star-copper-to-present-at-the-emerging-growth-conference-on-may-7-2026-1163143