A King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) researcher whose lab has demonstrated up to 100% accuracy using a single hardware counter tells pv magazine that firmware-level detection of inverter attacks is technically viable - but today's communication standards do not transmit the firmware-integrity signal to operators.Charalambos Konstantinou, associate professor and principal investigator of the SENTRY Lab at KAUST in Saudi Arabia, has spent years simulating attacks on solar inverters and building methods to detect them. His lab's work sits at a layer below the monitoring-system ...

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