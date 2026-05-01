Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Capitan Investment Ltd. (TSXV: CAI) ("Capitan") announces that effective April 30, 2026, Liqun Hao was appointed the Chief Financial Officer of Capitan and Panwen Gao was appointed the Chair of the board of directors of Capitan.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the Policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

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Source: Capitan Investment Ltd.