Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. ("Searchlight") and Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. ("Providence") today announced that Searchlight has agreed to invest in CloserStill Media ("CloserStill" or "the Company"), a leading B2B events platforms, in partnership with Providence, which has owned the business since 2018.

Searchlight and Providence will have co-control of CloserStill, with Providence having the opportunity to re-invest in the company in order to support the company's next phase of growth.

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in London, CloserStill operates a market-leading portfolio of must-attend, award-winning B2B events across four high growth sectors: Technology, Healthcare, Learning HR, and Future Transport Infrastructure. Its flagship events include Ai4, the global Tech Show portfolio, the London Vet Show, Data Centre World, PTE World, Learning Technologies and The Dentistry Show.

Under Providence's ownership, CloserStill has grown fivefold, successfully expanding from three to four verticals through a combination of organic growth, new event launches and targeted M&A. Recent acquisitions have extended the platform and broadened its offering to include digitally enabled formats such as one-to-one meetings, executive roundtables and lead-enrichment products. Providence also supported CloserStill through significant investments in talent, capabilities, and technology during its period of ownership, strengthening and enhancing the company's service offerings.

Searchlight's investment will help drive CloserStill's continued expansion across three key areas: (i) Further consolidation of the fragmented global events market through targeted bolt-on acquisitions; (ii) The launch of new events in adjacent high growth sectors; and (iii) Continued investment in the Company's digital and sales platforms to deepen year-round customer engagement.

Gareth Bowhill, Group CEO of CloserStill Media, said: "We are incredibly excited to embark on this next chapter in CloserStill's evolution. We believe partnering with two experienced B2B event investors in Searchlight and Providence, who share our vision and ambition, positions us strongly to accelerate our growth and unlock new opportunities. Together, we look forward to delivering even greater impact for our customers, exhibitors and partners, and to continuing to operate as a leading events provider."

James Redmayne, Partner and Head of European Private Equity at Searchlight Capital Partners, said:"CloserStill is one of the leading global platforms in B2B events a sector we know well and have high conviction in. The strongest franchises in this space are built on premium content and engaged communities with real network effects. We believe CloserStill is exactly that kind of business. Decision-makers come back to its events year after year because of the right people, content, and quality conversations. That consistent and demonstrable customer ROI is what underpins the quality of the franchise. We are thrilled to be partnering with Providence, Gareth and his team to help drive the next phase of CloserStill's growth."

Andrew Tisdale, Vice Chairman at Providence Equity Partners, commented: "CloserStill has demonstrated a fantastic combination of strong organic and inorganic growth under our ownership, growing significantly since our investment in 2018 to become one of the leading B2B events platforms. During this time, we have bolstered the talented team who work for CloserStill, supported geographic expansion and upgraded systems. We supported its M&A strategy, enabling it to acquire and scale leading events across its core industries, while also expanding into high growth adjacent areas such as digitally enabled one-to-one meetings and roundtables.

"We continue to see meaningful opportunities for further value creation, including growing the existing portfolio, launching new events and scaling its digital capabilities. We look forward to partnering with Searchlight to support the next phase of CloserStill's development."

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

About CloserStill Media

CloserStill Media specialises in high-value, content-driven events and the nurturing of B2B or professional communities. The Company operates events across a wide range of sub-vertical sectors within Technologies, Healthcare, Learning HR and Future Transport Infrastructure with 850 employees across the globe and offices in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Spain and Singapore.

About Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P.

Searchlight is a global private investment firm with more than $18 billion in assets under management and offices in London, New York, Miami and Toronto. Founded on the principle that creative, engaged ownership creates superior outcomes, Searchlight partners with management teams to build market-leading businesses across its core sectors of telecommunications, media, business, industrial and financial services. Searchlight seeks to invest in businesses where its flexible approach and strategic support accelerate value creation for all stakeholders, leveraging deep sector expertise and a global network to help portfolio companies realise their full potential. For more information, please visit www.searchlightcap.com

About Providence Equity Partners L.L.C.

Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. is a leading middle-market private equity firm with deep sector expertise in media, communications and education focused on North America and Europe. Providence looks to invest in businesses that are benefiting from the long-term growth trends around experiences, learning, and connectivity by partnering with exceptional management teams to build enduring, scaled companies. Founded in 1989 in Providence, Rhode Island, the firm has invested over $40 billion across more than 180 portfolio companies with a transatlantic investment team based primarily in London, New York and Boston. Through disciplined portfolio construction, prudent risk management and a collaborative culture, the firm seeks to deliver strong results across market cycles. To learn more, please visitwww.provequity.com

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Contacts:

pro-searchlight@prosek.com

Pro-Providence@profileadvisors.com