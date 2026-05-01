Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.: SDLG Showcases Full Range at Agrishow Brazil

LINYI, CN / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / From April 27 to May 1, 2026, Agrishow, the largest agricultural event in Latin America, was held at the Ribeirão Preto Exhibition Center in Brazil. Under the theme "Full Range, For Brazil", SDLG showcased its full range of products at Booth F18a, comprehensively demonstrating its strong capabilities in agricultural application scenarios, and bringing efficient and reliable solutions to Brazil and the broader Latin American market.

As a major force in global agriculture, Brazil possesses vast land and abundant resources, with its agricultural modernization process attracting significant attention. SDLG has keenly recognized the development potential and demands of the Brazilian agricultural market. This participation is not only a product showcase, but also an important opportunity to deeply integrate into Brazil's agricultural ecosystem and promote industry progress.

At Agrishow, SDLG displayed a wide range of products precisely tailored to meet the needs of agricultural operations in Brazil. The multi-purpose excavator series for all working conditions is impressive. The ER626H and ER636F are suitable for precision operations in orchards and small plots, meeting the diverse agricultural application scenarios in Brazil; the E680F can undertake heavy-duty tasks such as trench excavation and small-scale infrastructure construction; and the 15-ton medium excavator is widely used in municipal works, construction, agriculture, and small earthwork projects. The entire product lineup strictly complies with Brazilian emission regulations and noise limits, and through high-efficiency energy-saving technologies, achieves dual improvements in operational efficiency and fuel economy.

The new H Series wheel loaders, including the L918H and L936H, combine flexible mobility with outstanding heavy-duty handling performance, efficiently completing the transfer of agricultural products such as sugarcane and soybeans, as well as farm material handling tasks. The L936H, as a benchmark product in the 3-ton wheel loader segment in Brazil, has already become the preferred choice for local agricultural and light industrial users due to its reliable quality and excellent performance.

The fully hydraulic double-drive road roller RS7120H, a single drum roller, efficiently completes compaction work for farm roads and operation sites, providing robust support for farm infrastructure construction and ensuring smooth and efficient operations.

The dual-purpose motor grader G9190H for agriculture and mining is a professional tool for land improvement. With capabilities such as high-precision land leveling, trench excavation, and slope trimming, it effectively enhances farmland utilization efficiency and supports the refined and large-scale development of Brazilian agriculture.

During the exhibition, SDLG held a strategic signing ceremony with local partners, securing orders for nearly 600 units that covered multiple categories including electric products and large-scale products. This achievement not only reflects strong recognition of SDLG's product quality and technological strength, but also demonstrates the firm determination of both parties to deepen cooperation and jointly expand the market. Through close collaboration with local partners, SDLG will better integrate into the Brazilian market, achieve resource sharing and complementary advantages, and jointly explore broader market opportunities. This will also serve as a stepping stone to extend SDLG's brand influence across Latin America and realize a regional strategic upgrade.

To enhance visitor engagement, SDLG set up a variety of interactive check-in activities and test drive experiences at the booth. Visitors were able to experience the excellent performance of the equipment up close and personally feel the advanced technology and intelligent design of SDLG products, receiving enthusiastic responses on site.

This participation marks an important milestone in SDLG's deep cultivation of the Brazilian market and a key step in advancing its internationalization strategy in Latin America. In the future, SDLG will continue to adhere to a localization strategy, deeply understand the needs of the Brazilian market, and continuously optimize its products and services. It will increase resource investment, improve its sales and service network, and provide timely and professional support. At the same time, driven by innovation, SDLG will focus on the specific demands of construction machinery and agricultural equipment in Brazil, launching more targeted and high-quality products to inject strong momentum into Brazil's infrastructure construction and industrial modernization, and work together to create a new chapter of prosperity and development in Latin America.

Media Contact

Organization: Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)

Contact Person Name: Jin Zhang

Website: https://www.sdlg.com/

Email: jin.zhang@sdlg.com

City: Linyi City

Country: China

SOURCE: Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (SDLG)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/sdlg-showcases-full-range-at-agrishow-brazil-1163111