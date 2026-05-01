SeatSearch Announces Public Launch of Ticket Comparison Platform

PARRISH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / SeatSearch has launched a ticket comparison platform designed to address fragmentation in the live event ticketing market. Consumers purchasing tickets for the same concert or game often encounter varying prices, fee structures, and inventory across marketplaces, requiring manual comparisons across multiple sites.

SeatSearch centralizes event discovery and price comparison by aggregating publicly available listings from several major secondary marketplaces into a unified search experience. Users can browse events by artist, team, venue, or location and compare ticket options across sources without navigating separate websites.

At launch, SeatSearch currently supports inventory from StubHub, Vivid Seats, Gametime, TicketNetwork, Gigsberg, and SoldOut.com.

The launch comes as ticket buyers continue to face pricing variability across platforms. While recent regulatory changes have introduced more transparent "all-in" pricing, availability and total cost can still differ meaningfully from site to site.

SeatSearch does not sell tickets directly. Instead, it operates as a search and comparison tool; when a user selects a listing, they are redirected to the originating marketplace to complete the transaction.

"Over time, the ticketing ecosystem has become increasingly fragmented," said Griffin Kornaker, Founder of SeatSearch. "Even with improved pricing transparency, buyers still need to check multiple sites to fully understand their options. We built SeatSearch to consolidate that visibility in one place and make the comparison process more efficient."

Focus on Search Accuracy and Transparency

At launch, SeatSearch supports event browsing across sports, concerts, theater, and other live entertainment categories within the United States. The company has prioritized several technical components in its initial release:

Cross-marketplace event name matching to reduce duplicate or fragmented listings

Unified display of ticket pricing, including visible fee structures where available

Section and zone-level filtering within supported venues

Sorting tools to compare listings by price and seating location

Market Context

The secondary ticket market has evolved significantly over the past decade. Platforms such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, Gametime, TickPick, and TicketNetwork each operate under distinct inventory models, fee structures, and seller networks. As a result, ticket availability and pricing can differ even for identical seats at the same event.

In parallel, increased consumer scrutiny and regulatory attention have prompted marketplaces to display total ticket costs more clearly. While these measures have improved price transparency at the point of checkout, buyers still typically need to search multiple sites to compare options.

SeatSearch positions itself as a neutral aggregation layer rather than a primary marketplace. It does not control ticket inventory and does not set prices. Instead, it indexes listings and routes traffic to partner platforms when users choose to proceed with a purchase.

Development Approach

According to the company, the platform was built with scalability in mind. Initial development has centered on:

Ensuring consistent performance during high-demand periods

Maintaining accurate price synchronization with external marketplaces

Designing a mobile-responsive interface

Expanding system capabilities to support more marketplace inventory

Future updates are expected to include broader primary marketplace coverage, price tracking features, and expanded personalization tools.

SeatSearch states that it will continue to refine its data processing and filtering systems as more marketplaces are integrated. The company also plans to publish periodic updates regarding new technical enhancements and integrations.

Industry Implications

The ticketing ecosystem remains divided between primary ticket issuers and secondary resale platforms, with each marketplace operating under its own seller policies and fee structures. The growth of comparison tools in other consumer sectors - such as travel, insurance, and retail - has led to similar models emerging in live entertainment.

SeatSearch's public availability reflects that broader trend toward aggregation and cross-platform comparison. Whether such tools meaningfully influence purchasing behavior remains to be seen, but centralized visibility may help buyers make more informed decisions.

SeatSearch is currently available nationwide via web browser, with additional integrations and feature updates expected to roll out incrementally.

For more information, visit seatsearch.co.

Media Contact

Organization: SeatSearch

Contact Person Name: Griffin Kornaker

Website: https://seatsearch.co/

Email: Gkornaker@seatsearch.co

City: Parrish

State: Florida

Country: United States

SOURCE: SeatSearch

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/seatsearch-announces-public-launch-of-ticket-comparison-platform-1161884