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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 21:59
328,30 Euro
+0,09 % +0,30
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328,30328,6530.04.
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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 19:14 Uhr
165 Leser
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New to The Street Breaks Records for Third Consecutive Month, Surpasses 100,000+ YouTube Watchtime Hours, Secures Client Re-Signs, and Expands Times Square Billboard Portfolio

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / New to The Street ("NTTS"), one of the fastest-growing financial media platforms globally, today announced a series of milestone achievements, including record-breaking performance across its digital channels, continued client re-signings, and a significant expansion of its iconic billboard footprint in Times Square, New York City.

For the third consecutive month, New to The Street has exceeded internal performance benchmarks, driven by sustained audience growth and engagement. The platform recorded over 100,000 watchtime hours across its YouTube ecosystem, led by its flagship New to The Street TV channel, further reinforcing its position as one of the most influential digital platforms in the business and financial media space.

The Company also reported a strong increase in client re-signings, reflecting growing demand for its integrated media model, which combines long-form television interviews, national broadcasts as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, digital distribution, and outdoor advertising. This continued client retention underscores the effectiveness of New to The Street's "Predictable Media " approach, aligning long-term visibility with shareholder engagement.

In parallel, New to The Street has expanded its out-of-home advertising portfolio through its affiliated media operations, adding additional high-impact placements across Times Square and the New York City Financial District. These premium billboard assets deliver millions of monthly impressions and further amplify client exposure to institutional investors, market participants, and global audiences.

"Our growth is a direct result of delivering consistent, measurable exposure for our clients," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "Breaking records three months in a row, combined with strong client retention and expanded billboard dominance, demonstrates the power of our platform to not only tell the story-but to ensure it reaches the right audience at scale."

New to The Street continues to scale its integrated media ecosystem across television, digital, social, and outdoor channels, positioning the platform for sustained growth throughout 2026.

About New to The Street
New to The Street is a premier financial media brand delivering long-form interviews, national television broadcasts as sponsored programming on Bloomberg and Fox Business, and one of the largest YouTube audiences in the business space. The platform combines television, digital, social media, and outdoor advertising to provide companies with unmatched visibility and investor engagement.

Media Contact:
Monica Brennan
New to The Street
Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-to-the-street-breaks-records-for-third-consecutive-month-surpasses-100-000-1163156

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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